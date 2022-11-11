A $698 Billion Market: 5G Strategy, Planning, Implementation, Optimization and Market for Next Generation Apps and Services - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Strategy, Planning, Implementation, Optimization and Market for Next Generation Apps and Services 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the market for 5G strategy, planning, implementation and optimization. It also assesses the market for 5G based apps, services and solutions for consumer, enterprise, industrial and government segments. It provides analysis by major solution categories such as private networks, robotics, enterprise automation, virtual reality, gaming and more. The report includes detailed forecasts from 2022 through 2027.

Select Report Findings:

The overall 5G technology, solution, and service market is poised to reach $698 billion by 2027

by 2027 A major opportunity area for 5G, CPE devices will grow at 33.2% CAGR during the period, challenging wired access

Driven by massive growth in enterprise and industrial devices, the market for 5G chipsets will reach $18.7 billion by 2027

by 2027 5G connectivity, networking and other communications services will be key B2B drivers for network operator support of private networks

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) will continue as leading revenue area while mMTC and URLLC gain footing with IoT, industrial automation and private networks

Migrating cellular networks to 5G and other supporting technologies is a monumental effort. Beyond the obvious radio planning and engineering, it requires substantial effort in the areas of application planning, business operations planning, and technical planning. Developing effective strategies for success with 5G is key to the successful commercialization of 5G-based applications and services mobile network operators as well as industry-specific solutions for business.

The path to 5G lies with the evolution of the spectrum from 4G to 4.5G to 4.9G and careful planning and implementation of business models focused upon new and enhanced services. The improvement of existing 4G/LTE infrastructure has made the network ready for wider deployment of 5G in terms of network and service design.

5G is significantly faster than 4G LTE, with much lower latency, due to faster overall throughput. However, there are many challenges including the fact that the new radio component via millimeter wave (mmWave) RF has a high degree of attenuation (loss over the air and when hitting solid objects).

Therefore, the industry needs to deploy smart antennas (with beamforming and MIMO). Also, the higher frequency mmWave RF is line of sight based because of the high degree of fading. Because of all of the aforementioned, there must also be many more cell sites deployed than ever before - like a factor of 10X or more. For these and other reasons, there is a need for careful planning for 5G implementation and ongoing optimization.

The business market for 5G is a critically important growth area for infrastructure providers and network service providers. The vast majority of 5G service provider profits will result from the business market rather than the consumer segment. The latter will generate additional revenues, but margins will be thin compared to business segments including the enterprise, industrial, and government sectors.

Accordingly, the business to business (B2B) market is viewed as significantly more attractive than the business to consumer (B2C) market. As the B2B market has more stringent service expectations than B2C, there is a requirement for careful planning, implementation and ongoing optimization. For example, many new B2B services will rely upon the Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC) aspect of 5G. These solutions will often have strict service level requirements.

Leading applications that will realize benefits from ultra-low latency include industrial automation, robotics, and virtual reality. These apps and services are considered next generation as they will embody a completely different quality of experience, leading to new features/functionality and monetization through enhanced capabilities. URLLC-based apps will depend upon orchestration of various 5G related technologies including network slicing and edge computing.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 5G Technologies

2.2 4G Technology Optimization for 5G

2.3 Mobile Spectrum Evolution

2.4 5G Spectrum Options and Band Utilization

2.5 5G Ecosystem Architecture

2.6 5G Ecosystem Planning: Societal vs. Technology Considerations

2.7 5G Timeline and Device Inclusion

2.8 5G Value Chain Analysis

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 5G Network Planning and Strategic Considerations

3.2 5G Network Requirements and Impact

3.3 5G Technology and Network Architecture

3.4 5G Network Implementation

3.5 4.5G, 4.5G Pro, and 4.9G: Strategic Relevance

3.6 5G Application in Vertical Industries

4.0 5G Initiatives and R&D Analysis

4.1 5G Strategic Initiatives

4.2 5G Standardization Initiatives and Development

4.3 5G Implementation by Mobile Operators

4.4 5G Spectrum Aspects

5.0 Company Analysis

5.1 AT&T

5.2 Airtel

5.3 BT Group (EE)

5.4 China Mobile

5.5 China Telecom

5.6 Deutsche Telekom AG

5.7 KT Corporation

5.8 NTT DoCoMo

5.9 STC (Saudi Telecom Company)

5.10 SK Telecom

5.11 Sprint Corporation

5.12 Telstra

5.13 Verizon Wireless

5.14 Vodafone Group

5.15 Telenor

5.16 T-Mobile USA

5.17 Rogers Communications

5.18 Swisscom

5.19 Spirent

5.20 Orange SA

5.21 KDDI Corporation

5.22 Softbank Group

5.23 SingTel

5.24 Telefonica

5.25 Apple

5.26 Facebook

5.27 Google

5.28 Microsoft

5.29 Rakuten Mobile

5.30 Ribbon Communications

5.31 Sony

5.32 Nokia Networks

5.33 Samsung Electronics

5.34 Cisco Systems

5.35 LG Electronics

5.36 Huawei Technologies

5.37 Ericsson

5.38 Qualcomm

5.39 Intel Corporation

5.40 NEC Corporation

5.41 ZTE Corporation

5.42 Ciena Corporation

5.43 Qorvo Inc.

5.44 Fujitsu Ltd.

5.45 Broadcom Corporation

5.46 HPE

5.47 VMware Inc.

5.48 MediaTek Inc.

5.49 Juniper Network Inc.

5.50 Analog Devices Inc.

5.51 MACOM Technology

5.52 Motorola

5.53 HTC

5.54 Airspan

5.55 Sierra Wireless

5.56 Netgear

5.57 Alibaba

5.58 Telit Communications

5.59 Gemalto

5.60 Netcracker (NEC)

5.61 Marvell

5.62 Keysight Technologies

5.63 Xiaomi

5.64 HMD Global

5.65 US Mobile

5.66 Airlinq

5.67 Extreme Networks

5.68 Affirmed Networks

5.69 Telus Communication

5.70 Oracle Corporation

5.71 Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

5.72 Bell Canada

5.73 Etisalat

5.74 MTN Group

5.75 Celona

5.76 TIM (Telecom Italia)

6.0 Overall 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

6.1 Global 5G Market 2022 - 20230

6.2 Regional 5G Market 2022 - 2027

6.3 5G Solutions Market 2022 - 2027

7.0 5G Implementation and Optimization Forecasts 2022 - 2027

7.1 Global 5G Support Services Market

7.2 Global 5G Support Market by Managed and Professional Services

8.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2qgfsv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets