A $7.6 Billion Global Opportunity for Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

Edition: 8; Released: March 2022

Executive Pool: 401

Companies: 115 - Players covered include Advanced UV, Inc.; American Ultraviolet®, Inc.; Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation; Atlantium Technologies Ltd.; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; Halma plc ; Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd.; Lumalier Corporation; Trojan Technologies Group ULC; ULTRAAQUA A/S; UVO3 Ltd.; uv-technik Speziallampen GmbH; Xylem, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Component (UV Lamps, Ballasts / Controller Units, Reactor Chambers, Quartz Sleeves, Other Components); Application (Water & Wastewater, Air, Other Applications); End-Use (Municipal, Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period. UV Lamps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.9% CAGR, while growth in the Ballasts / Controller Units segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR. The market is anticipated to move ahead without pauses on account of rising concerns regarding water quality, increasing awareness about various water- and air-borne contagious diseases and the COVID-19 pandemic. UV disinfection equipment relies on short-wavelength UV-C light for inactivating or killing harmful microorganisms. These devices are intended to disrupt DNA and destroy nucleic acids to hinder cellular functions of pathogens, including chloride-resistant microorganisms. The technology uses UV lamps, LEDs and bulbs to treat water, industrial solvents and foods. UV disinfection finds extensive use in applications across numerous industries like biopharmaceutical, industrial, food & beverage, and water & wastewater treatment. In addition to ensuring pathogen-free water for pharmaceutical and food & beverage applications, UV disinfection offers quality water as well as extends shelf life of several products such as cosmetics. Broader uptake of UV disinfection equipment can also be attributed to their affordability, low operating or maintenance costs, easy installation, and faster contact times. The global UV disinfection market is driven by rising demand for ultrapure water along with natural options for water, air and waste treatment. The technology leaves no residue and boasts lower operating and maintenance costs than chlorine-based treatment.

Increasing cases of water-borne diseases, primarily in emerging countries, are poised to augment demand as UV radiation holds strong germicidal ability to disinfect water with protozoans, bacteria and viruses. The market growth is stimulated by increasing adoption of advanced technologies to treat industrial liquid waste and wastewater. Leading companies are offering high-performance solutions for large-volume applications like industrial water treatment and municipal drinking water. In addition, factors such as government policies, rapid industrialization and strong focus on efficient water & wastewater treatment are poised to expedite the market growth. The market growth is also favoured by increasing adoption of UV disinfection equipment in the healthcare industry. These devices can be effectively designed and customized for patient wards, operating rooms and other areas for efficient disinfection and mitigating the risk of hospital-acquired infections. The availability of power-efficient UV-LED devices along with announcement of initiatives by countries to promote the use of eco-friendly disinfection approaches is expected to boost global demand for UV disinfection equipment. The market also received a major impetus from the COVID-19 pandemic that created a pressing need for advanced solutions to disinfect surfaces and air for controlling spread of the virus. The scenario prompted a large number of hospitals and commercial settings to implement UV-C systems for disinfecting high-risk indoor settings. While lower cost of traditional disinfection options is a major restraint for the market, rising uptake of far-UVC lamps to disinfect surfaces in hospitals and chemical facilities is poised to present new growth avenues for market participants. Future expansion of the market is likely to be favored by availability of advanced systems with high effectiveness against outbreaks, including cryptosporidium, along with other merits like eco-friendly nature and energy-efficiency of new solutions.

The water and wastewater treatment segment is likely to account for large revenue by 2025 owing to increased acceptance for both municipal as well as household drinking water treatment systems. The water treatment segment that includes municipal, commercial, and residential, in regards to application, dominates the UV disinfection equipment market. This segment is likely to witness growth since UV light is becoming a commonly accepted and popular method for disinfecting safe drinking water within the residential segment, being highly effective in killing harmful microorganisms or for inactivating their cellular functions. The drinking water segment is likely to register fastest growth in the near future due to increasing incidents of communicable diseases that happen due to poor accessibility to clean water, in addition to poor hygiene related practices. Treating water through the UV method is appropriate for various commercial and residential applications. Water treatment could be utilized in agriculture for dairy, livestock, and irrigation; for municipal and residential drinking water; as well as for spas and swimming pools.

The ultraviolet disinfection equipment market is anticipated to receive a strong contribution from municipality end users, with the segment holding majority stake of the market. The increasing adoption among municipalities can be credited to concerns regarding lack of clean water and associated risk of diseases along with the pressing need for water treatment. Various developing nations including Africa and India lack access to clean drinking water. The use of contaminated water leads to various medical conditions diarrhoea, dysentery, cholera, polio and typhoid, with diarrhoea alone claiming over 502,000 lives annually. In addition, nearly 1.8 billion individuals globally depend on water sources that have been contaminated with faces. The factors indicate significant scope of adoption for ultraviolet disinfection equipment across municipalities. The market growth is also favored by rising concerns over water scarcity, increasing costs related to freshwater and the need for wastewater treatment solutions for reuse of water for secondary activities like gardening. The municipal segment is estimated to display the high CAGR, due to increased concerns regarding wastewater recycling, and the rise in implementation of safe and clean water governing laws worldwide is poised to boost the municipal segment growth. Furthermore, to satisfy the increasing demand for safe drinking water in highly populated regions, government authorities are shifting to UV purified water, as the water does not contain any toxic residues.

Residential ultraviolet water disinfection equipment offers a safe household with clean water for cooking, bathing, and drinking. Household disinfection systems are used to treat spring-fed and well water by using UV-C energy for inactivating pathogens without addition of anything in water. The system is the preferred option for residential use as the system leaves zero chemicals, harmful by-products, or after-taste; thereby boosting the growth in the UV disinfection equipment market. Additionally, demand for wand, handheld UV-C surface-disinfection devices is considerably increasing in the covid-19 period for disinfecting soft and digital surfaces that include cell phones, beds/pillows, computers, as well as sofas/upholstery in residential places; thereby boosting the market growth for UV disinfection equipment. Requiring occasional maintenance of its components for reviewing, only twice in a year, without requiring professional assistance makes such systems such as Quartz sleeve and UV lamp ideal for use in municipal and residential segments.

The residential end-use segment continues to maintain significant position in the global UV disinfection equipment market. Rapid industrialization in developing nations like China and India is leading to water and air pollution and impacting natural water resources, while rising population is resulting in high demand for clean drinking water. These factors are stimulating the demand for UV disinfection equipment. In addition, various countries are embarking on specific initiatives to ensure availability of clean water to residents. In a recent development in this direction, the Indian government has come up with the 'Piped Water for All by 2024' initiative that is expected to push the adoption of UV disinfection solutions for water treatment. The UV disinfection market is also gaining from the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in broader uptake of handheld UV-C surface disinfection solutions. These devices are being increasingly used by people for disinfecting digital products like mobile phones, remote controls or computer keyboards along with soft surfaces including sofas, upholstery, bed, pillows and pet beds. The high adoption of these devices is further augmenting growth of the global market.

The commercial segment is expected to witness highest CAGR growth. The industrial end-user segment is expected to witness growth due to increasing purification and adaption of air and water; wherein this segment is likely to witness incremental growth in terms of market value during the analysis period. The industrial end-user segment is expected to witness high revenues by the year 2026 owing to increasing use of ultraviolet disinfectants in biopharmaceutical, as well as food and beverage companies. UV tunnels installed on production lines provide an efficient option for ensuring the cleanliness and safety of food. Kitchens in the hotel are required to maintain appropriate hygiene; thereby, using UV lights for cleaning food preparation regions and kitchens. The UV light technology is used for disinfecting knives, sinks, cutting boards, cookware, and shelves. The dairy industry utilizes UV disinfection, primarily for packaging fresh milk products. Also, increase in the number of salons and spas globally are increasing the demand pertaining to ultraviolet disinfection equipment within the hospitality segment. Covid-19 outbreak has led to increased demand for disinfecting within the food and beverage industry, leading to the growth in the UV disinfection equipment market. Post the covid-19 outbreak, majority of the hotels are using air purifiers and disinfection lamps for killing virus and maintaining hygiene. Corona virus is sensitive towards UVC light; wherein the germicidal impact of UVC irradiation that offers 254 nm of peak intensity, leads to virus' cellular damage, thereby preventing cellular replication. UV light effectively and rapidly inactivates microorganisms via a physical procedure. More

