A Beep, LLC Celebrates 25th Anniversary

JOLIET, Ill., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Beep, LLC marks its 25th anniversary as the nation's largest privately held Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) provider. A Beep has grown from a small regional Paging Carrier and 2-way radio service company to a recognized provider of Push-to-Talk over Cellular with their Diga-Talk+ product line.

Diga-Talk+ (DTP) has grown into a complete communications ecosystem. Multiple devices that include handheld portable radios, mobile in vehicle radios, PC dispatch software and smart phone applications are available. Diga-Talk+ is a cost-effective turnkey solution that provides not only the device but also the monthly service. Earlier this year DTP launched its' inaugural FirstNet certified device for Extended Primary Users with the introduction of the DTP-9751.

DTP also has a dealer program that provides the product and service through a wholesale channel. This local representation with dealers in almost every state has been integral in the growth of DTP nationwide.

Frank Anderson, Cofounder and CEO remarked: "We have achieved our success through the hard work and dedication of our employees, great customers and dealers that resell our products. We have dedicated ourselves to 25 years of customer service, to provide our customers with quality communications products and service."

Past achievements include the first all-digital wide area 2-way radio network serving Chicago. This Diga-Talk network began construction in 2009 with Kenwood Nexedge equipment. It now covers much of Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. A Beep has partnered with other Kenwood dealers that provide additional tower sites and customer loading.

While 2020 was filled with obstacles that affected us all, we continued to move forward. Projects that included the graceful shutdown of the Anterix MotoTrbo 900mhz system in multiple markets as well as the moving of our operations to a new, larger state of the art facility were completed. We also upgraded our premiere repeater location at the 108th Floor at Willis Tower Chicago. New antenna and combining equipment was installed to cover all LMR frequency bands. All Lessees from Chicago Tower Inc. from Floor 90 were relocated into our facility. New space is available for future tenants on the tallest building in the Midwest.

A Beep continues to look forward and is excited for what the next 25 years will bring. Staying at the forefront of communications technology and innovation has always been the cornerstone of our success. We once again thank our employees, partners, and especially our customers for contributing to this momentous milestone.

Diga-Talk+ is privately held with corporate offices located at 710 West Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60435.

