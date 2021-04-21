A Bentley For Your Child - Luxury Balance Bike inspired By Bentley Cars

The world-renowned Bentley logo on the ergonomically designed handlebar, leather seat and magnesium bike frame resembles the same luxury detailing found in Bentley automobiles. These Bentley Balance Bikes include an adjustable ergonomic seat, rear disc braking system, a durable lightweight frame, and air-filled tires for a smooth and safe ride on paved and uneven terrain.

Unlike competing models, disc brakes for quick stopping and deceleration will teach your child safety skills like speed control. Children will also develop balance, coordination, strength and confidence with the Bentley Balance Bikes. These Balance Bikes serve as a perfect transition out of the Bentley Trikes for children as they grow up and encourage them to be active outdoors.

"With the immense popularity and demand of the Bentley Trike over the past 3 years, we are very excited to expand our exclusive line of children's products licensed by Bentley Motors. After seeing the exceptional quality and unmatched style of the new Balance Bikes, we know our customers are going to love them just as much as the Trikes," commented Deepak Raghavan, President of Posh Baby and Kids.

Inspired by the actual colours from Bentley Motor cars, the Bentley Balance Bikes are available in four exclusive colours at bentleytrike.com, home of the Bentley Trike. These trikes have become a staple for families around the world and have been purchased by or spotted in use by kids of celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Macklemore, Tori Spelling, Christina Millian, Christine Chiu, Damian Lillard, and James Harden.

Bentleytrike.com is owned and operated by Posh Baby and Kids who is the exclusive distributor of Bentley licensed tricycles and balance bikes across North America. The company specializes in the distribution of high-end baby products, is based out of Washington with distribution centers located throughout the United States and Canada.

