A Better Way To Roll: 2020 Kia Soul Makes World Debut In Los Angeles

"The Soul has been a massive success since its introduction to the U.S. market, blowing its (now defunct) rivals out of the water and establishing itself as an automotive icon with its fun-loving character and eccentric style," said Orth Hedrick, executive director of Car Planning and Telematics. "Even with an entirely new generation of competitors now crowding the marketplace, we are confident the all-new Soul will once again prove to be a tough contender given its unparalleled style and impressive level of invigorating technology and customization options."

Proving the point that "there is a Soul for everyone," the normally aspirated and optionally turbocharged Soul is available in six trim levels – LX, S, X-Line, GT-Line, EX, "EX Designer Collection" – plus the all-new Soul EV (outlined in a separate press release). Pricing will be available closer to expected on-sale date in the first half of next year.

Design Beyond the Box

While the Soul stays true to its design heritage with its boxy silhouette and confident stance, its newly sculpted lines, cutting-edge details, and technical lighting elements present the most futuristic, youthful and innovative Soul yet.

New exterior design highlights include:

High-tech front headlight configuration with connecting trim piece accentuates width

Slim-design daytime running lights and turn signal indicators

Larger front grille with unique two-tone treatment

Front fenders add volume to clean and smooth surfaces

Roof rack mounting points

Three-dimensional wraparound boomerang-shaped taillights

C-pillars designed to resemble airplane wings

Signature vertical rear window and "Island" stay true to Soul design heritage

Distinctive C-pillar garnish features new "Soul" graphic

Music has been an overarching theme for Soul since its inception, and it's no different this round.. For the third generation, designers and engineers turned up the volume on the interior. Drawing inspiration from the "emotional visualization of sound," the Soul's interior space is adorned with shapes and textures that reflect acoustic inspired elements to create a full sensory experience.

Interior design highlights include:

Available sound mood lighting emits soft light from the center door panels and a unique 3D pattern surface on the upper door panels, with the ability to synchronize to the beat of the music playing through the Soul's audio system

Sound mood lighting features a rainbow of customizable colors

Available wireless charging 1

Available dual auto climate control

Soul's signature tweeter speakers

HIGHLIGHT – SOUL'S MOOD LIGHTING SYSTEM

Since the Kia Soul first arrived on the scene in 2009, it has established a very real and remarkable connection with music. This continues to be a core attribute of the Soul's persona and the volume has been turned up to 11 with a new mood lighting system that tailors the interior ambiance according to a variety of selectable "moods":

Hey! Yo!

Party Time

Traveling

Romance

Midnight City

Cafe

Smart Packaging and Stronger Structure

Despite its compact footprint, the Soul's boxy dimensions continue to offer up a surprising amount of cargo and passenger space. Slightly longer than before, the 2020 Soul also features more smartly designed packaging in an effort to make accessibility even easier.

Exterior Dimensions:

Length: 165.2 in. [+2.2 in.]

Width: 70.9 in. [unchanged]

Height: 63.0 in. [unchanged]

Wheelbase: 102.4 in. [+1.2 in.]

Interior Dimensions:

Legroom (front / rear): 41.1 in./ 38.8 in. [+0.2 in./ - 0.3 in.]

Headroom without sunroof (front / rear): 39.4 in. / 39.5 in. [-0.2 in./ unchanged]

Shoulder room (front /rear): 55.5 in. /54.7 in. [unchanged]

Cargo capacity: 23.8 cu.-ft. [+ 5.0 cu. ft.]

Packaging highlights:

Wider and lower rear liftgate opening improves ease of loading and unloading

Easy grip handle on liftgate

Dual level cargo board offers flexibility with the ability to accommodate taller items using the lower level setting

Larger front door openings as a result of sculpted front door panels

The 2020 Soul's stronger structure benefits from an increased use of Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS), hot stamped components, and structural adhesive. With stronger bones, the 2020 Soul is expected to achieve the highest safety ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and National Traffic Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Next-Gen Infotainment and Kia Drive Wise Technologies

Recognizing that one's car is an integral part of their social life, the 2020 Soul continues to surprise and delight with next-gen infotainment and technology.

Available 10.25-inch HD color touchscreen 2 with split screen function (standard on EX, GT-Line with turbo engine) and rear view monitor 3 and parking guidance

with split screen function (standard on EX, GT-Line with turbo engine) and rear view monitor and parking guidance Android Auto 4 and Apple Car Play 5

and Apple Car Play Bluetooth ®6 Multi-Connection - two Bluetooth devices can be connected at the same time

Multi-Connection - two Bluetooth devices can be connected at the same time Available 8-inch Head-Up Display 2

Available 640-watt Harman Kardon 7 audio system – twice the wattage of current Soul – with an amplifier and 10 speakers including tuned center speaker and subwoofer

Like other newly designed Kia models, the all-new Soul offers a suite of available Kia Drive Wise features8 including:

Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA) / FCA Pedestrian type

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Lane Changing Assist (LCA)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) 9

Blind-spot Collision Warning (BCW)

Rear Cross Collision Warning (RCW)

Smart Cruise Control (SCC)

High Beam Assist (HBA)

What Drives You?

Soul enhances its fun-to-drive personality and versatility with different drivetrain combinations. From the all-new 2019 Forte, Kia's Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) is now available on the 2020 Soul for those who require efficiency with their zip. Designed and built in-house, the IVT is Kia's unique version of a continuously variable transmission that provides an engaging driving experience.

2.0-liter Nu four-cylinder engine + 6-speed manual transmission or Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)

147 horsepower, 132 lb-ft. of torque

For those that require even more zip, a turbocharged option is also available:

1.6-liter twin-scroll turbocharged I-4 GDI engine + 7-speed dual-clutch transmission

201 horsepower, 195 lb. ft of torque

With the Soul's all-new platform comes a more refined experience behind the wheel and on the road. Engineers designed suspension geometry to help quell noise, vibration and harshness while also improving handling and comfort in a variety of conditions.

A Soul for Everyone

The 2020 Soul can be outfitted to convey one's unique sense of style through a variety of customizable options. Aside from the all-new Soul EV that debuts alongside its gasoline counterpart, the Soul offers even more flexibility according to different lifestyles.

GT-Line

Sporty front and rear fascia

18-inch alloy wheels

P235/45 R18 tires

Unique side sills and front fascia with red accents

Integrated fog lights on front grille

Gloss black side mirrors

"GT-Line" badging

Leather-wrapped D-shaped steering wheel and gearshift knob

Available 201-HP turbocharged engine

Chrome tip center exhaust



Larger disc brakes



Sport-tuned suspension

X-Line

Rugged body kit

Body cladding



Overfenders for chunkier look



Offroad-inspired accents

Unique 18-inch alloy wheels

Roof rail inspired accents

Optional two-tone paint

Fog lights

EX Designer Collection

18-inch alloy wheels with black spokes

LED headlights and fog lights

Two-tone roof treatment

P235/45 R18 tires

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (S, EX, SX and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Charging system only works with select devices. Refer to the vehicle's Owner's Manual for warnings and instructions."

2 Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

3 Rear View Monitor is not a substitute for safe driving, and may not display all objects behind the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

4 Vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and an Android compatible smartphone running Android™ 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

5 Apple CarPlay™ is a trademark of Apple Inc. Requires a compatible Apple device sold separately. Apple CarPlay™ runs on your smartphone cellular data service. Data plan rates apply.

6 The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG Inc., and any use of such marks by Kia is pursuant to license. A Bluetooth® enabled device is required to use Bluetooth® wireless technology.

7 Harman/Kardon is a registered trademark of Harman International Industries, Inc.

8 These systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle's blindspot or direction of travel. Always drive safely and use caution.

9 Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of driver fatigue or inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

