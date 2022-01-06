A Better Weigh, Inc. Launches Franchise Opportunity Worth the Weight, Sets Sights on National Expansion

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, A Better Weigh, Inc. , a Chicago-based weight loss center announced its plans for a national franchise expansion. Since its founding in 2009, the center has provided faster, safer and longer-lasting weight loss results using FDA-approved medications, lipotropic formulas and proprietary supplements and attracted over 20,000 customers to its four locations. With the global weight loss industry projected to increase from $254.9 billion in 2021 to $377.3 billion by 2026 (Research and Markets, 2020) , the woman-owned company hopes to capitalize on consumer demand by bringing its unique approach of customized medically-assisted weight loss and weight management programs to potential business owners across the country.

Founded by Chanay Walton, LPN after her own struggles with postpartum weight loss and through her work as a nurse, Chanay realized the importance of diet, nutrition and weight management, which led her to open the first A Better Weigh location in the Beverly neighborhood of Chicago in 2009. Since then, she has expanded to one additional corporate location in the Edgewater neighborhood of Chicago and two franchise locations in Tinley Park, Illinois and Schererville, Indiana. Now, the company hopes to expand its proven franchise model throughout the Midwest, and then nationally.

"Looking at the industry demand combined with our proven franchise model, our team looks forward to finding new business owners looking to capitalize on this trend with A Better Weigh," said Walton. "We are changing the way that people look at weight loss and weight management and making it something attainable and realistic, working with every patient to their unique goals and desired lifestyle."

A Better Weigh's approach to weight loss and management is informed by a team of physicians, nutritionists and coaches to provide a true 360 degree comprehensive solution. Most programs include a guided meal plan, proprietary supplements, proprietary injections to stimulate metabolism and increase fat burning processes, and consistent appointments and consultations with the A Better Weigh care team. Unique to A Better Weigh, each location offers FDA-approved medications, supplements, Lipo-Ignite injections and focuses on healthy BMIs when working with patients.

A Better Weigh is actively seeking franchisees across the nation for those who have a medical background and a passion to help people feel their best, customer service skills, and who meet the financial requirements. Including a franchise fee of $50,000, the estimated initial investment to open A Better Weigh franchise starts at $108,000.

For more information about franchising with A Better Weigh visit: https://betterweighmedical.com/franchise

A Better Weigh is a Chicago-based weight loss center bringing faster, safer and long-lasting weight loss results using FDA-approved medications, lipotropic formulas and proprietary supplements. For more information and to learn more about A Better Weigh franchise opportunity, please visit https://betterweighmedical.com/ .

