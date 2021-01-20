A BOLD Take on a Traditional Mexican Dish

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 20 Minutes

Cook Time: 35 Minutes

Serves: 6-8

Preheat oven to 350°F. Dice the chicken thighs into small cubes and season with Tony's BOLD Creole Seasoning, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder and smoked paprika. In a separate bowl, do the same with the shrimp. Add ¼ of the marinade and ½ of the minced garlic to each bowl. Mix well and let it rest in the refrigerator for about 20-25 minutes. After finished marinating, sauté chicken on medium heat and set aside once cooked. In the same pan, add shrimp and cook. Only 2 minutes per side. Be careful not to overcook the shrimp. Remove and set aside. In the same pan, add chopped onions and bell peppers and cook until translucent. Remove and set aside. In the same pan, add the unsalted butter, flour and 1 teaspoon of the Tony's BOLD Creole Seasoning. Whisk together until the starch cooks out of the flour. Add the enchilada sauce and combine. Add milk and whisk until there is a smooth and silky consistency. Now assemble the enchiladas! Add a thin layer of the enchilada sauce to the bottom of a baking dish. In a tortilla, add a layer of chicken, veggies and cheese, roll up and place it down in the baking dish. Using another tortilla, repeat the previous step with shrimp. Continue alternating chicken and shrimp until the baking dish is full. Once the baking dish is filled with the stuffed tortillas, add a nice coating of the enchilada sauce on top. Cover the entire dish with the remaining Mexican-style cheese and bake at 350°F for 20 minutes. After about 20 minutes, your Cajun-Style Enchiladas will be bubbly and ready for you to top with chopped green onions and cilantro. Enjoy!

About Tony Chachere's®

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting tonychachere.com/Recipes. For all of the cooking tips you need, go to tonychachere.com/Video.

SOURCE Tony Chachere's

Related Links

https://www.tonychachere.com

