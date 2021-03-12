A Celebrated Annual Promotion, Love Your Melon BOGO Week Is Coming

Each year, Love Your Melon hosts this celebrated annual event to help make way for exciting spring and summer releases as well as help make the largest impact possible for children and families battling cancer. The Buy One, Get One Free deal will be available on the entire shop and will continue while supplies last.

This year's BOGO Week will include over 1500+ products, including bestsellers like the Black Speckled Beanie as well as other popular Love Your Melon apparel, accessories and headwear, past release items in limited quantities, and licensed products including Collegiate styles and character-branded products.

Love Your Melon will release product at 2PM CT consisting of both existing inventory and brand new products. Love Your Melon will also offer an early access period—six hours in advance of the public on-sale time—beginning at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 14. Early access sign-up is available here, and those registered will receive an exclusive link via email to shop BOGO Week first.

"BOGO Week is the best offer of the year we give to our customers and helps us make room for new releases," said Love Your Melon co-CEO Zachary Quinn. "Whether shopping for yourself, family or friends, know that you're getting a great deal and making a difference in the lives of children battling cancer."

Fifty percent of net profit from the sale of all Love Your Melon products is given to nonprofit organizations across the world that lead the fight against pediatric cancer through research, therapeutic experiences, and family support. Since its inception in 2012, Love Your Melon has given over 215,000 beanies to children battling cancer and over $8.3 million to charitable programming and research that supports the fight against pediatric cancer.

BOGO Week 2021 will apply to the variety of products available at LoveYourMelon.com while supplies last. For more information, please visit www.loveyourmelon.com or follow along on social media at @loveyourmelon.

ABOUT LOVE YOUR MELON

Love Your Melon is an apparel brand dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer as well as supporting nonprofit organizations that lead the fight against pediatric cancer. Zachary Quinn and Brian Keller founded the company in 2012 while sophomores in college. Fifty percent of net profit from the sale of all Love Your Melon products is given to nonprofit organizations that Love Your Melon supports in the fight against pediatric cancer. To date, Love Your Melon has given over 215,000 beanies to children battling cancer and contributed over $8.3 million to fund pediatric cancer research and therapeutic experiences. More information on Love Your Melon can be found at www.loveyourmelon.com. Follow Love Your Melon on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @loveyourmelon and on TikTok @loveyourmelonofficial.

SOURCE Allison P. Duncan, LLC

Related Links

https://www.allisonpduncan.com/

