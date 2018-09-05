A Celebration of Female Voices at "Let Her Sing" at Palace of Fine Arts on September 15

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-one talented female musicians grace the stage for the second Diaspora Art Connection's "Let Her Sing" concert on Saturday, September 15 in one of the year's most exciting and inspirational performances. Each performer will bring to the stage their own unique story, communicating the obstacles and challenges they faced as vocalists with a dream to perform. Some of the artists come from parts of the world where the female voice is suppressed and persecuted.

Presenting this unique concert is Diaspora Arts Connection, an organization committed to the support of artists in diaspora and their empowerment through performing their art to supportive audiences across the Bay Area. Check out the event details here.

Nazy Kaviani, DAC founder and executive director, describes the event as a "showcase of the will and struggles of female singers who despite their various styles, share the sisterhood of their love for music and the fight to be heard." She adds, "Life is hard for almost all artist, and it is particularly difficult for immigrant artists to find suitable stages on which to shine and express themselves. The challenge is clearly at its peak for female immigrant artists. Let Her Sing provides a chance for both established and emerging artists to bring harmony and understanding to our supportive community during turbulent political times."

The singers represent a variety of musical styles including pop, folk, world music, rock, and fusion, as well as traditional forms of music, in their native languages or English. Actress Ana Bayat emcees in English.

Artists from multiple disciplines will take to stage, such as world music vocalist Mahsa Vahdat and the magnificent collaboration between Kitka Women's Vocal Ensemble and Ketevan Mindorashvili. These artists' belief in music's ability to express a universal message of humanism and freedom as well as their dedication to developing new audience for music rooted in traditional Persian, Georgian, Balkan, and Slavic folk songs guarantees a night that will dazzle the senses.

Other artists include Mahdieh & Nasibeh Abdollahi, Rana Farhan, Helen, Aisan Hoss (dance), Jasmine Kara, Samira Kharoubi, Chloe Pourmorady, Aida Shahghasemi, and Dina Zarif.

DAC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering deeper understanding and connections among diverse cultural and ethnic groups in the Bay Area, through cultural and artistic events. DAC has helped introduce hundreds of singers, dancers, film and theater directors, and authors to California audiences.

SOURCE Diaspora Arts Connection