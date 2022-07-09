A Celebration of Love and Unity at the Great Park

Live Good's "A Celebration of Love and Unity" charity event series to raise money for the homeless held its first-ever "Lunch with the Mayor"

IRVINE, Calif., July 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 25, 2022, Live Good, Inc in partnership with Union Station Homeless Services (USHS), kicked off its first official "Lunch with the Mayor" held at Palm Court at the Great Park in Irvine, CA. Attendees were treated to an intimate and private luncheon with guest of honor, Irvine Mayor, Farrah Khan.

As a contribution to "A Celebration of Love and Unity," Bristol Farms, Southern California's specialty gourmet grocer, generously donated its catering services for the special community gathering. Guests enjoyed Bristol Farms housemade Prime Rib Eye, Lemon Rosemary Chicken, Twice Baked Potatoes and array of sides and desserts.

Other attendees included: Irvine City Council members, Irvine City Planner and their assistants, officers from the Irvine Police Department, representatives from Union Station Homeless Services, and Live Good team members comprised of UCI students and high school students from both Irvine and Santa Ana who take part in the Live Good academic mentorship program.

For the past six years, Live Good team members have volunteered in serving Thanksgiving Dinner to the homeless in LA and Pasadena through USHS. Earlier this year Live Good and USHS paired up to bring the pressing issue of homelessness to the attention of the Irvine community and build bridges across southern California to find strategic solutions.

A memorable highlight of the event was the open dialogue between local leaders, law enforcement, high school students and UCI students. The young guests had an opportunity for their voices to be heard. They actively engaged in conversation, asking questions and discussing topics important to them such as gun control, mental health, women's rights, and how the changing political landscape is affecting the nation's youth.

"A special thank you to the police officers who not only provided security during our event but also insightful comments during our discussion about issues facing our nation today. The purpose of this event was to bring together diverse ideas and people from all walks of life so that we can work together as a community to create a better environment for our youth."

- Live Good Founder & CEO, Jennifer Chi

About Live Good Inc.

Live Good is a UCI student-run sustainable company with education and diversity as its core principles. Its mission is to promote ethical business practices, sustainable manufacturing, and human rights in California and around the world.

Live Good was founded in 2012 as a direct response to current unhealthy manufacturing conditions. As a human rights investigator examining factory production in Asia with a focus on human trafficking, Live Good Founder Jennifer Chi saw firsthand the devastating toll present-day mass manufacturing has on human rights and the environment. The company's goal is to model and inspire conscientious manufacturing: promoting local, organic methods that make a positive impact on people and the planet.

