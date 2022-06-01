A Clean Break: Just-launched Airbrush Beauty Brand Rock Candy Scores High Beauty Marks with the Clean Cosmetics Industry

Fresh off the cosmetics catwalk, Rock Candy Beauty, the revolutionary, skincare-infused airbrush makeup and accessories line that's taking the beauty biz by storm, is leaving the competition in the dust with its all-star certifications from Leaping Bunny, PETA, and the Vegan Organization.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When television producer-turned-makeup maven Kelly Burke set out to bring the most innovative, easy-to-use, must-have airbrush makeup to market, she meant business! A devout lover of animals and long-time advocate and supporter of sea life and the planet, Burke wanted to be sure her cult cosmetics collection would get the seal of approval from our precious planet and all its amazing, spectacular inhabitants. Mission accomplished.

Rock Candy Airbrush Makeup set Clean, Vegan & Cruelty Free

Proprietary-formulated, beautifying blends bursting with pure, exotic ingredients, like honeysuckle extract, Resurrection Plant, Tara extract, jojoba esters, green tea, plus a bevy of others, are what you'll find in every skin-perfecting drop of Rock Candy airbrush makeup. From their second-skin, flawless-looking foundations to their universally-flattering blushes, radiant illuminators, and beachy bronzers, the pro-grade, airbrush beauty brand is devoid of parabens, synthetics, preservatives, glycols, and other potentially harmful, "not-so-nice" ingredients. From plant to potion to the packaging, the entire production process is proudly made possible without the use of our furry or finned friends. With official certifications from esteemed Leaping Bunny, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), and the Vegan Organization, all ingredients are certifiably clean, cruelty-free, natural, and gluten-free, making Rock Candy a safe choice for sensitive skin types. No Rock Candy product has ever been tested on animals. Airbrush makeup that not only blows away traditional, messy makeup, Rock Candy is cosmetics with a conscious.

For Professionals

This fun, flirty beauty brand currently offers a complete, professional-grade airbrush system, including: stylish, state-of-the-art, multi-speed airbrush compressor and gun; 16 sexy, mix-and-match foundation shades in matte and satin finishes; 2 beach-beautiful bronzers; 2 universally-flattering blushes; and 2 star-studded illuminators. Kelly Burke and the Rock Candy Beauty glam squad is currently seeking to team up with professional makeup artists and influencers, for collaborations and possible brand partnerships. Interested beauty gurus and makeup enthusiasts are highly encouraged to contact Kelly Burke at the information provided below.

About Rock Candy

Rock Candy is a luxury airbrush makeup company and airbrush makeup distributor designed for all women everywhere that offers the best airbrush makeup options, including makeup artist-approved airbrush makeup kits and airbrush gift sets. Their bestselling line features cruelty-free, clean makeup beloved by the most discerning celebs, stars, models, and beauty buffs the world over. The authority of airbrush makeup brands, their cult line of all-natural, proprietary-blended, vegan, and cruelty-free makeup is the best in the airbrush beauty business, forever revolutionizing the morning makeup routines of women everywhere and leaving traditional, messy makeup in the dust. Skip the sponge and spray instead.

About Kelly Burke



A television commercial producer, Kelly Burke was working on a shoot when she came across what would become a lifechanging brush with greatness. She discovered how easy and game-changing airbrush makeup can be. Kelly soon found herself immersed on a one-woman mission to bring the cleanest and easiest airbrush makeup system to beauties everywhere. Waking up to a spa-like morning makeup routine was possible. And, Rock Candy Beauty was born. A lifetime lover and longtime philanthropist of the ocean and all its amazing, incredible inhabitants, Kelly is a staunch supporter for clean, cruelty-free beauty.

