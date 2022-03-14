A Coffee Program Supporting Local Coffee Roasters Through the Pandemic-Era

TORONTO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - My Coffee Marketplace (MCM) is changing the coffee game one coffee lover at a time. Many coffee subscription companies had their start during the pandemic-era but none of them have emerged quite like MCM. They've been described as the love child between a coffee subscription program and Rakuten.

When the pandemic hit many smaller coffee roasters were forced to close or on the cusp of closing due to the immediate halt of their wholesale business (~70-80% of their revenue). Brandon Greenspoon, Founder of MCM was heartbroken to witness the pandemics devastating impact which motivated him to step up and help. It was obvious to Brandon that with more people working from home due to the pandemic, there was a massive opportunity to encourage coffee drinkers to purchase from small business coffee roasters rather than the typical big commercial brands.

With the natural increase of online shopping, Brandon interviewed hundreds of coffee roasters and coffee drinkers to understand what they'd change about existing online coffee marketplaces or third-party subscription programs. It was important to him that he developed a program that truly provided undeniable value to both the coffee roasters and drinkers. From there My Coffee Marketplace was born!

MCM's mission is to support small business coffee roasters by offering an online program that encourages and funnels coffee drinkers to their websites with the intent to purchase.

For coffee drinkers, MCM provides exclusive coffee deals from some of the top coffee roasters from around the globe. They encourage their members taste and experience some of the highest quality coffee while saving big on their purchases. The average MCM members saves $120 a year on coffee.

For coffee roasters, MCM acts as a program that helps drive additional online sales while keeping it "as business as usual". The program addresses the five key pain points coffee roasters face with other subscription companies: branding, quality assurance, fulfillment, data & insights, and profitability.

The program has grown quickly since it launched in October 2020, as it's approaching its 4000th member. MCM has partnered with over 100 coffee roasters across the United States, Canada and Europe and MCM has plans to continue its global expansion in the coming months.

Learn more about My Coffee Marketplace at www.mycoffeemarketplace.com. While there, be sure to pick up a lifetime membership for only $10. Follow My Coffee Marketplace on Instagram at @mycoffeemarketplace or www.instagram.com/mycoffeemarketplace/

SOURCE My Coffee Marketplace