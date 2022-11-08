'A Crisis of Wellbeing:' Gympass State of Work-Life Wellness Report Reveals Employee Stress at an All-Time High, with Personal Wellbeing a Top Priority for the Workforce

With only 1 in 4 employees reporting they are happy in their jobs, the annual Gympass State of Work-Life Wellness Report paints a gloomy picture of how the global workforce is feeling, and helps leaders understand what action to take to help their teams address workplace engagement, burnout and productivity

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gympass , the world's largest employee wellbeing platform, today announced the release of its first annual State of Work-Life Wellness Report . The research is based on a survey of 9,000 employees across nine markets including the United States, U.K., and Brazil, and uncovers insights regarding how employees feel about workplace happiness, burnout, productivity and employee engagement . The report outlines these data findings, as well as key trend predictions for 2023, and offers critical recommendations for HR leaders to integrate into their work policies.

According to the research, a crisis of wellbeing has pushed employee stress to an all time high, with employees across every organizational level feeling more detached from work than ever before ( Gallup World Poll) . At the same time, Gympass survey data shows that there's a paradigm shift happening in which there's an increased emphasis on personal wellbeing. The impetus is on employers to ensure that their teams feel cared for, both mentally and physically, and if they don't, the business impact will be staggering.

The Gympass State of Work-Life Wellness Report highlights that:

77% say they would consider leaving a company that doesn't focus on wellbeing.

83% of employees believe their wellbeing is just as important as their salary.

85% of employees are more likely to stay in their role if their employer focuses more on wellbeing.

The report provides insights and recommendations to help employers address this crisis of employee wellbeing, and bridge the work-life wellness gap within their organizations. Employee wellness best practices include helping employees prioritize their mental and physical health, like local gym memberships or meditation classes, as well as incentivizing employees to take breaks, recharge, and find time during the day to move.

"As employers, we have a responsibility to confront this crisis head-on, to support our employees through better habits — be it fitness, healthy eating, meditation, mental health, or hundreds of other activities," said Cesar Carvalho, Gympass Founder & CEO. "There's an altruistic element to supporting our employees in this way, but it also has a positive impact on our bottom lines when our employees are happier, healthier and more engaged. That's what the State of Work-Life Wellness report aims to help employers navigate, and we hope other companies will join us in prioritizing the wellbeing of our employees together."

"When speaking with Gympass customers, one thing is clear: Gympass' wellbeing program has not only become more expansive, but it now also impacts their clients' hiring, leadership and management practices," said Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst & CEO of The Josh Bersin Company. "So as you read this report and implement many of its ideas, I encourage you to think about leadership, and how leaders can help give people space, time, and a voice to stay healthy. Leaders set the example of wellness, so let's make sure they're part of the long-term solution."

In an effort to make wellbeing universal, this year Gympass announced partnerships with companies like Orangetheory Fitness and StrongerU Nutrition to add these companies to its roster of wellness offerings, as well as the acquisition of Trainiac , Andjoy , and 7Card , and expanded partnerships with Lifesum, Strava, and LA Fitness. Gympass also secured a $220 million Series E funding round, valuing the company at $2.2 billion.

To access the full 2022 State of Work-Life Wellness Report , and to learn more about Gympass and its latest offerings, visit www.gympass.com .

About Gympass

Founded in 2012, Gympass is a corporate wellness platform that offers employees access to a global network of 50,000+ gyms, classes, trainers, and wellbeing apps through affordable, flexible monthly subscriptions. 10,000+ companies use Gympass to improve their employees' work-life wellness, resulting in a happier, healthier, and more productive global workforces. To-date, Gympass has powered more than 200 million check-ins which make up more than 6 billion minutes of employee wellbeing. Companies that offer Gympass see 43% better retention rates and up to 25% less annual employee healthcare costs. Get a corporate quote or check employee eligibility at gympass.com .

