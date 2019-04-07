A Culture Of Caring: CareCentrix Named A 2019 Top Workplace By Tampa Bay Times

TAMPA, Fla., April 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCentrix, the leading provider of home-based post-acute care solutions, is selected as one of the Tampa region's top employers, according to the Tampa Bay Times 2019 Top Workplaces ranking; over half of CareCentrix's more than 800 Tampa region employees completed the survey. The employee survey gathers responses on 24 factors covering seven areas, including organizational health factors that measure how well employees are working together towards a common cause:

Alignment - where the company is heading, its values

Effectiveness - doing things well, different viewpoints, encouraging new ideas

Connection - employees feel appreciated, their work is meaningful

My manager - cares about concerns, helps learn and grow

"CareCentrix is dedicated to building a culture of caring, and a progressive environment in which every individual can achieve professional goals while also fulfilling personal purpose," said John Driscoll, chief executive officer, CareCentrix. "Our programs drive employee engagement, offer benefits that matter, and make a difference to people," said Driscoll. "Caring is fundamental to our DNA."

CareCentrix's employee benefits package includes:

Paid Parent Leave of two weeks at 100 percent of base pay following the birth of a child, a spouse or partner giving birth, the adoption of a child, or placement of a foster child

Bereavement time of up to 20 days for immediate family members, nearly five times the average, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics

Wellness initiatives including financial programming in partnership with Fidelity; workshops across all sites called Fit/Fueled/Focused; and free annual subscriptions to My Happy Plates, a healthy meal planning platform

Tuition reimbursement including a partnership with College for America

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey , CEO of Energage, the company that administers the survey. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

About CareCentrix

CareCentrix is the leading manager of post-acute services with a core focus of making the home a center of care. With over 20 years' experience and over 26 million members under management, CareCentrix is recognized by its payor customers for our innovative approaches to improving quality and reducing costs across the post-acute service continuum. Using advanced analytics and technology, CareCentrix is able to determine the appropriate site of care along each point of the healing and aging process in order to support patients, their families and the providers throughout the care transition process. With over 8,000 providers in our network, CareCentrix coordinates services through post-acute facilities and home-based service providers including home health, durable medical equipment, home infusion and home sleep. For more information, please visit http://www.CareCentrix.com .

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 57,000 organizations representing well over 19 million employees in the United States.

SOURCE CareCentrix

Related Links

http://www.CareCentrix.com

