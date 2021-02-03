HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

NAACP Houston Branch, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, former NFL pro Matthew Teague and volunteers team up for a Day of Sharing & Caring on Saturday, Feb. 6. Drive-thru distribution of hot BBQ meals and PPE to Houstonians in need.

WHAT: The NAACP Houston Branch, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Retired Atlanta Falcons player and Teague's BBQ owner Matthew Teague team up to help distribute free hot meals and PPE supplies to Houstonians for A Day of Sharing & Caring during Super Bowl Weekend. This event is part of the NAACP Houston Branch's commitment to support the City of Houston's Mask Up campaign while also addressing food and health insecurities in vulnerable communities.



WHEN: Saturday, February 6, 2021

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (or until meals and supplies last)



WHERE: God's Grace Community Church

9944 West Montgomery Road, Houston 77088



WHO: Dr. James W.E Dixon, II, President, NAACP Houston Branch

Ms. Belinda Everette, Secretary, Housing Committee Chair, NAACP Houston Branch

The Honorable Sylvester Turner, Mayor, City of Houston

Mr. Matthew Teague, Owner, Teague's BBQ, and Retired NFL Player—Atlanta Falcons

Mr. Joseph Wesley, Retired NFL Player—Jacksonville Jaguars

Reverend Isaac Matthews, Pastor, God's Grace Community Church



VISUALS: Former NFL Players, Mayor Turner, NAACP Houston Branch leadership and volunteers distributing 500 hot BBQ meals donated by Teague's BBQ and PPE supplies -- including 2,400 masks and 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer. A drive-thru distribution process will ensure enforcement of safe social-distance protocols.

About NAACP Houston Branch

The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Houston Branch is to ensure the political, educational, housing, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. The Houston Branch is committed to advocating and serving our most vulnerable communities, who experiencing the brunt of food and health insecurities, during this COVD-19 Pandemic.

About Teague's BBQ

Former NFL player Matthew Teague (Atlanta Falcons) founded Teague's BBQ, crossing into the world of culinary delights from the field. Teague's BBQ has served Houston and surrounding areas since 1989. Its first catering event was for 300 guests, and the company continues to provide quality food and services to our patrons. Teague's prides itself on providing quality foods and services. Its meats are slowly smoked to perfection with the scent of pecan wood and the taste of special seasonings throughout, and side dishes are cooked with authentic ingredients for a quality taste.

About the City of Houston Mask Up Campaign (#MaskUpHou)

Mask Up is a grass roots public health information campaign to encourage Houstonians to continue to safeguard themselves from potential exposure to COVID-19. This campaign focuses primarily on the Complete Communities and other at-risk neighborhoods with large percentages of residents, particularly seniors, living with health conditions that make them the most vulnerable to contracting the virus.

