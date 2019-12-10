A Decade After Deepwater Horizon, the Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill & Ecosystem Science Conference Explores Future Directions of Marine Oil Spill Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 is an important milestone for scientific research within the Gulf of Mexico. Most notably, it marks the 10-year anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon disaster and signifies the culmination of a decade of dedicated research that has increased our knowledge of marine oil spill science, Gulf ecosystems, and the impacts of the spill to those ecosystems and communities. Additionally, it presents a pivotal moment as the Gulf research and management communities shift their discussions from "What happened to the oil?" to "How do we restore Gulf ecosystems?"

Join leading experts from academia, local, state and federal agencies, non-governmental organizations, and industry at the 2020 Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill & Ecosystem Science Conference (GoMOSES), February 3-6, 2020 in Tampa, Florida, as they discuss this important decade of research and its policy and management implications.

For Registration and Conference Schedule, Click Here: www.gulfofmexicoconference.org

These fundamental scientific research efforts have generated critical information for regional management, helping to identify future research and restoration needs. This year, the conference will have an added emphasis on transitioning the fundamental and applied research learned over the past decade to advance strategic policy and operational decision-making regarding restoration activities in the Gulf.

The four-day conference will consist of 28 scientific sessions with over 425 presentations. Several associated meetings, events, and workshops will also be held.

The registration fee will be waived for credentialed members of the media. Please contact Leslie Smith (lsmith@oceanleadership.org) for details.

This conference is organized by a diverse group of partners and made possible by the generous support of many organizations including: the Gulf Research Program of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine; the Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative; American Petroleum Institute; Bureau of Ocean Energy Management; the Harte Research Institute; the Gulf of Mexico University Research Collaborative; Ocean Conservancy; Florida Institute of Oceanography; SWCA; and Sea Grant in the Gulf of Mexico.

