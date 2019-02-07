A Decade of Excellence: Hire Dynamics Honored by ClearlyRated as a Staffing Industry Leader for the 10th Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hire Dynamics, an Atlanta-based staffing services provider with 34 branches throughout the Southeast, is proud to receive ClearlyRated's 2019 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for service excellence. With its 2019 Best of Staffing® nomination, Hire Dynamics joins exclusive company as one of only 10 companies to appear on every Best of Staffing® winners list since the program's 2010 inception, and one of the fewer than two percent of the more than 20,000 U.S. staffing services providers that earn this yearly distinction.

The annual Awards program recognizes the staffing firms who best demonstrate exceptional service quality, as measured through direct survey feedback from their clients and talent.

"Meeting the Best of Staffing® criteria for even a year is an enormous accomplishment that fewer than two percent of staffing firms achieve," said ClearlyRated CEO Eric Gregg. "To do it for a decade in both client and talent requires commitment, leadership and a true desire to serve clients and job candidates. As the Best of Staffing® Award enters its 10th year, I'm so proud we stand beside some of the best operators in the staffing industry."

Under the leadership of ClearlyRated – a leading provider of client and talent satisfaction surveys and service quality research for staffing agencies – the Best of Staffing® Awards provide added confidence and assurance to prospective clients and job seekers in their search for a staffing partner. Each year, ClearlyRated distributes and analyzes the results of satisfaction surveys completed by clients and/or candidates of participating firms. Through its Net Promoter® Score scale, ClearlyRated evaluates and names the staffing firms who perform above the industry's client and talent satisfaction benchmarks.

In 2019, Hire Dynamics earned a Client Net Promoter® Score of 68.2, more than 6 times the staffing industry average. Likewise, its Talent Net Promoter® Score was almost 3 times the industry average.

"While we are beyond thrilled to accept this prestigious honor, the Best of Staffing® Award really symbolizes a decade of hard work and commitment from our team to identify staffing solutions that empower both individuals and companies to grow and thrive," said Larry Feinstein, CEO of Hire Dynamics. "Regardless of the scenario, we truly believe that every experience matters, and we look forward to going above and beyond to meet the needs of our employees, talent and partners for the next decade and beyond."

To learn more about ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards, and to view a complete list of honorees, visit ClearlyRated.com/staffing. For more information about Hire Dynamics' complete portfolio of staffing services, visit hiredynamics.com.

About Hire Dynamics:

Putting an average of 9,000 people to work every week, Hire Dynamics is the 5th largest commercial staffing provider in the Southeast with 34 branches in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia and onsite operations in Augusta, Ga., Montgomery, Ala., and San Antonio, Texas. Hire Dynamics ranks in the Top 2% of staffing companies nationally based on client and talent satisfaction. Specializing in contact (call) centers, manufacturing facilities, logistics/e-commerce operations and office support, Hire Dynamics has been recognized and awarded many times by Staffing Industry Analysts' list of "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" and Inc. Magazine's 500/5000 list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. Founded in 2001, Hire Dynamics serves more than 1,500 clients and employs more than 48,000 people throughout the Southeast. Learn more at hiredynamics.com, and on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award:

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on clearlyrated.com/staffing – an online resource for hiring professionals and job seekers to find the best staffing agencies to call when they are in need.

