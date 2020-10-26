A Defining Moment: Apollo XI Moonwalker and Combat Aviator COL. Buzz Aldrin Endorses Martha McSally for United States Senate

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buzz Aldrin is proud to endorse Arizona's junior Senator Martha McSally for United States Senate.

"Over the past several weeks, the U.S. Senate race in the state of Arizona has caught my attention. From the battlefield – as the first female fighter pilot to face combat – to the halls of the U.S. Congress – Martha McSally has put Arizonans and the American people first. As a fellow fighter pilot and an astronaut who served on Gemini XII and Apollo XI, I am confident that Martha masters what it takes to complete the mission and deliver results: leadership, strength, and a sense of high and noble purpose – as she has demonstrated this both during her time in uniform and representing the people of Arizona – by leaving us with more freedoms, greater security, and a better path for all to achieve the American Dream. Martha McSally is the fighter both Arizonans and our country need at this defining moment. This November, the choice is clear, and that's why I am supporting Sen. Martha McSally," said Dr. Buzz Aldrin, Apollo XI Lunar Module Pilot, USAF Colonel and Moonwalker.

