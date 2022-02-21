COMO, Italy, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Interior Awards Call for Entries

A' Design Awards Published Last Call for Entries for Interior Design Awards

Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards. The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards are open for entries by Interior Designers, Interior Architects, Decorators, Exhibition Designers and Architectural Design Offices worldwide. Designs that were created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.

The A' International Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is completely free, Interior Designers, Interior Architects, Decorators, Exhibition Designers and Architectural Design Offices can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Interior Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Interior Awards consideration.

Interior Awards Timeline & Eligibility

Deadline for entries to A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards is on February 28, 2022. Results of the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards will be announced on April 15, 2022. Laureates of the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Interior Awards.

The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards : Bars, Restaurants, Hotels, Shops, Residences, Convention Centers and More. Interior Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/competitions/interiordesign.html

Prize for Good Interior Design

The A' Design Prize for A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Two-Person Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards' Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Interior Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.

In addition the laureates of the A' International Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.

The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Interior Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards.

Interior Design Awards Entry & Winners

Press Members and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=8 to see past winners of the A' International Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards.

• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/competitions/interiordesign.html

• Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/registration.php

The A' Design Award & Competition has been established to promote and recognize the best design works in all countries and in all creative disciplines. The primary aim of the A' Design Award & Competition is to create a global awareness and understanding for good design practices and principles by promoting the best designs in all countries and in all design disciplines. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Awards is to push designers, companies and brands worldwide to create superior products and projects that benefit society. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards please visit designaward.com

About A'DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION

A' Design Award & Competition is an international annual juried design accolade organized in Italy, aimed at promoting good design worldwide.

PRESS CONTACT:

Press Room

+390314491918

https://competition.adesignaward.com/press.html

SOURCE A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION