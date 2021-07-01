A Designer's Dream: GlassCraft Introduces New 3D Laminated Barn Doors

Known in the industry for its focus on innovation, GlassCraft is the first door manufacturer to use this 3D technology on its barn doors. The broad spectrum of colors and textures can fit a wide range of styles making them a designer's dream. The laminates have three different textures: wood grain, gemstone, and rock, echoing the natural appeal of these materials. 3D Laminates are artistic and beautiful, yet durable and easy to maintain.

"We are very excited to introduce this new product to the market" said GlassCraft President John Plummer. "We believe this will be a game changer for our BarnCraft product line. The 3D laminates we are using are specifically designed to mold and wrap around MDF panels that can be smooth or routed, essentially taking the shape and form of the door. This creates a seamless and solid appearance. The design options we are offering allows our customers to be creative when choosing colors and shapes for their barn doors that actually create functional pieces of art in the home."

For more information on the 3D laminated barn doors, visit the GlassCraft website at glasscraft.com/3D-Laminates.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, GlassCraft Door Company® is an award-winning manufacturer of wood, composite, and steel entry doors for the residential building market. Founded in 1977 based on strong principles of quality, craftsmanship and service, GlassCraft continues to build a strong brand known not only for its innovation, but its value and wide selection of door products and options.

SOURCE GlassCraft Door Company

Related Links

www.glasscraft.com

