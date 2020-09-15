"A Dialogue with the 5,000-Year-Old Liangzhu Culture" global creative short video contest opens for registration

With ever increasing recognition of the importance of telling the stories of the world's civilizations in ways that resonate with today's modern audiences, Liangzhu Ancient City, a World Heritage site, serves as a holy land where the 5,000-year history of Chinese civilization can be showcased to the world. How can we raise awareness around the world of the value that Liangzhu brings to Chinese civilization or even the world's civilizations? How to demonstrate the contemporary charm of Liangzhu culture?

Informative, short videos in various styles and adopting different forms of expression have proven to be a successful method. On August 20, the "A Dialogue with the 5,000-Year-Old Liangzhu Culture"-themed global creative short video collection event, co-organized by www.zjol.com.cn, tm.zjol.com.cn, and the Hangzhou Liangzhu Archaeological Site Administrative District Management Committee, opened for registration, inviting creative professionals worldwide to interpret the culture of Liangzhu.

The event was designed to collect 100 vertical (a.k.a. portrait mode) short videos, each less than 3 minutes long (with a video lasting one minute being the ideal length) from creators worldwide, with no limitation on the type of filming equipment used, or techniques or styles adopted. Equipment options include mobile phones, amateur cameras or professional cameras while the format can be animation videos, live-action dramas, interesting live rap videos or works that endow Liangzhu's cultural relics with creative expressions that let them "speak" for themselves. The sole requirement is that the short video be themed around Liangzhu culture.

Any individual or group can register and submit an unlimited number of entries via [email protected] until September 20. Applicants must include the name and a brief description of their work as well as provide their personal information in the email.

The top 100 most creative short videos will be chosen to compete in the subsequent online voting round in late September. Winners will be recognized during an award ceremony at the end of September to be held by the organizer at the Archaeological Ruins in Liangzhu, following the sharing of the creative process by the creators and a final round selection by subject matter experts. In addition, the organizer will host a roundtable led by experts in Chinese civilization and history with a focus on exploring the modern charm of Liangzhu culture and its 5,000 years of history.

Twenty final winners will each receive cash rewards and certificates of honor. The first prize winner will receive 10,000 yuan (approx. US$1,475), three second prize winners will each take home 5,000 yuan (approx. US$738), five third prize winners will each be granted 2,000 yuan (approx. US$295) and 11 honorable mention prize winners will each be awarded with 1,000 yuan (approx. US$148). All cash prizes are considered taxable income, with the portion due to the relevant tax authorities withheld by the organizer in accordance with respective national tax regulations.

The award-winning creative short videos are expected to go a long way in uncovering the appeal and charisma of Liangzhu Ancient City embodying 5,000 years of Liangzhu culture. The competition aims to leverage the cultural heritage-themed creations as a vehicle to help the public gain a deeper understanding of and experience the modern artistic charm of Liangzhu culture.

SOURCE Zhejiang Online