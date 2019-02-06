A Donald Trump Satire In The Genre Of A Children's Board Book, The Tiburon Don & His Aquatic Circus

The author uses humor and wit to address controversial topics in a disarming manner. Anyone following the 45th president's administration will recognize Easter eggs scattered throughout. This irreverent portrait of our president told as a children's story will be the talk of any play date or cocktail party!

The book is set in the picturesque town of Tiburon, CA and is brought to life by Heather Landis in stunning detail. Her illustrations are breathtaking and pop off of the pages of the majestic composition.

About the author

Bryan J. Porcher is an HR professional by trade, but what he really likes to do is write humorous short stories based on observations and experiences. He wants to be the Taylor Swift of Board Books when he grows up! Recently, he has been observing Donald Trump's administration with growing alarm. He wrote The Tiburon Don & His Aquatic Circus to make America compassionate again. The Tiburon Don & His Aquatic Circus is his first published children's book. Bryan is from Coshocton, Ohio and is currently based in Tiburon, California.

About the illustrator

Heather Landis' work evokes childlike wonder with a hint of the ominous. Heather is a Los Angeles based Photo Illustrator and Photographer. Her work is a combination of found photographs with hand drawn illustration, vintage advertisements and found textures. Her images are often whimsical, nostalgic, and abstract. Her work has appeared at the Annenberg Space for Photography and Smashbox Studios in Los Angeles and in London at the Truman Brewery.

