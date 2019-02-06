A Donald Trump Satire In The Genre Of A Children's Board Book, The Tiburon Don & His Aquatic Circus
Feb 06, 2019, 11:29 ET
TIBURON, Calif., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tiburon Don & His Aquatic Circus is written as an illustrated children's picture book. It masterfully shows how the greed and self-interests of a fictitious, yet familiar Mayor are no match for a united ecosystem.
The story follows the Mayor and his evil plans to hunt a pod of migrating whales and the Bay Area sea creatures who resist him and ultimately prevail through their inclusiveness, teamwork, and compassion.
The author uses humor and wit to address controversial topics in a disarming manner. Anyone following the 45th president's administration will recognize Easter eggs scattered throughout. This irreverent portrait of our president told as a children's story will be the talk of any play date or cocktail party!
The book is set in the picturesque town of Tiburon, CA and is brought to life by Heather Landis in stunning detail. Her illustrations are breathtaking and pop off of the pages of the majestic composition.
About the author
Bryan J. Porcher is an HR professional by trade, but what he really likes to do is write humorous short stories based on observations and experiences. He wants to be the Taylor Swift of Board Books when he grows up! Recently, he has been observing Donald Trump's administration with growing alarm. He wrote The Tiburon Don & His Aquatic Circus to make America compassionate again. The Tiburon Don & His Aquatic Circus is his first published children's book. Bryan is from Coshocton, Ohio and is currently based in Tiburon, California.
About the illustrator
Heather Landis' work evokes childlike wonder with a hint of the ominous. Heather is a Los Angeles based Photo Illustrator and Photographer. Her work is a combination of found photographs with hand drawn illustration, vintage advertisements and found textures. Her images are often whimsical, nostalgic, and abstract. Her work has appeared at the Annenberg Space for Photography and Smashbox Studios in Los Angeles and in London at the Truman Brewery.
