A Dream Team of Partners for DoinGud

ZUG, Switzerland, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoinGud is ramping up for their Summer 2021 launch with a dream team of partners and collaborators, including Polygon (formerly Matic), and advisors from platforms including Gitcoin, Aave, Mask Network, Giveth, and more.

DoinGud is a community driven art marketplace built using web 3.0 and blockchain technologies, focused on driving positive social impact on a global scale by incentivizing creators to allocate a portion of each sale to a vetted social impact organization.

"We're excited to see the outpouring of support from the NFT community to donate crypto," said cryptocurrency donation solution The Giving Block. "We're seeing more and more creators dedicate a portion of their NFT proceeds towards their favorite charitable causes. Not only are they doing good, but they're also teaching nonprofits about crypto and NFTs in the process. We can't wait to see the impact that DoinGud has on the charitable sector!"

Genblock Capital expressed similar sentiments: "Genblock is excited to announce we have financially contributed to DoinGud, a creator-first platform and NFT marketplace. DoinGud has set its focus on "Doing Good" by empowering creators that use the platform to become further self-sustained and self-governed. The platform features a unique fee structure that sees a minimum 5% fee delivered to a Social Impact Organization, a 5% fee delivered to DoinGud, and gallery owners receiving a fee based on their discretion. DoinGud hosts a strong team and has built a large network that will aid in accelerating the adoption of the platform as the market demand for digital goods increases."

"I'm very confident that DoinGud is going to empower many artists and creators," said Qwellcode co-founder Reneil Schmidt. "The fair and sustainable royalty structure is what excites me most about the project."

"I firmly believe that the community building the DoinGud platform will succeed in their vision of helping catalyze social impact organizations. Given what they've accomplished in the past with their previous project 'FightPandemics', I think that if anyone can pull this off it will be them. I'm honored to have been on the sidelines cheering them on, offering some helpful words along the way. But trust me, they do not need this and will succeed in their mission, as they have an army of talented and dedicated individuals on their side collectively making this happen. A truly beautiful community at work. I firmly believe that the community building the DoinGud platform will succeed in their vision of helping catalyze social impact organizations," said co-founder and full stack Web3 development collective dOrg's Jordan Ellis:

Further details of the platform launch will follow shortly, as it seeks to empower meaningful creations to build an altruistic world, channeled through art and powered by Polygon.

About DoinGud

DoinGud is an altruistic creator ecosystem exploring the future of digital media & collectibles. It strives to be community-owned and curated, empowering creators, curators, and social impact organizations (non-profits, NGOs, charities) to tap into new income streams and creatively engage with their patrons while making the world a better place.

