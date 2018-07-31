A "Dynamic Duo" - Century Business Technologies Acquires Dynamic Computer Solutions

TOPEKA, Kan., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Business Technologies is pleased to announce the launching of an expanded managed IT services division, with the addition of one of its business partners, Dynamic Computer Solutions, effective July 31, 2018.

Century's Dynamic Division will complement Century's already expansive technology offering to small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) including a full, integrated suite of managed IT services from hardware, software and remote monitoring, to cloud application hosting, telephony and strategic IT planning.

"In recent years, Century has moved to being a consultative company for small to mid-sized businesses and combining forces with Dynamic Computer Solutions makes our offering even more complete. Together we can provide all of our customers the opportunity to receive the same high level of service that they have come to know from us across all areas of their businesses," says Dawna McCabe, president and chief executive officer of Century Business Technologies.

This business expansion is just the beginning of McCabe's ambitious plans to take Century to new heights as a leading managed IT services provider in Kansas, now with over 65 employees in 6 locations throughout Kansas (two in Topeka, Chanute, Lawrence, Dodge City and Garden City).

Century's Dynamic Division will provide leading edge services in proactive monitoring, backup and disaster recovery, voice and data carrier services, telephony, hosted cloud applications, and strategic IT planning. Dynamic will also provide customers with strategic, long-term IT strategy and planning with a personal Virtual Chief Information Officer (vCIO).

In addition, Century will continue to provide its traditional offerings of products and services to a wider array of customers statewide, to include printing, scanning, cloud services, document management, business process optimization, managed print, mobile technology, production print, creative and professional services, and LED lighting.

Miller, who has owned and operated several IT companies in the Topeka area over his 34 year career, is excited about the partnership, and will play a strategic role as the Vice President of Century's new Dynamic Division. Dynamic's employees will also remain and work in tandem with Century's customers and professional services team.

"Combining resources from the two entities only helps to improve the offerings that help clients create, manage and support a long term plan for technology stability and growth in their own organizations. Century continues to "Make it Easy" for our clients to do business," says McCabe.

For more, visit https://www.centuryks.com and https://dcstopeka.com/.

