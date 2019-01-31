A-Electric-Float Bodyboard Stunned the Audience at the Country Garden Silver Beach with its Excellent Performance

Although the temperature was only 20°C on the day of the event, the response from the water sports enthusiasts to A-Electric-Float bodyboard was overwhelming, with many of the attendees expressing their interest in the bodyboard.

A-Electric-Float bodyboard features a high-end and elegant appearance and is designed with optimal hull hydrodynamics, ergonomic features, and an easy and comfortable operating experience. Moreover, it can be driven by two users at the same time.



A-Electric-Float bodyboard also has a built-in dual-engine power system which uses two high-power motors that combines winding prevention, sand prevention, waterproofing and heat dissipation. The high-energy lithium battery provides strong power to the bodyboard. In addition, it is equipped with a high-brightness display, a silica gel bumper and an original user-detaching-detection system to guarantee the user's safety.



The event attracted several media groups and was highly praised by the on-site experience users. Many users interviewed after the event were excited to attend the next branch of the "A-Electric-Float Bodyboard Global Tour Experience Exhibition".



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fdptq_3h_J4

SOURCE Shenzhen FZBlue Technology., Ltd