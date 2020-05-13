A Familiar Face Joins Meetings Today

"Sarah's experience directly correlates to what the audience of Meetings Today is interested in, having written and edited for city magazines in St. Louis that have a similar writing style as travel-related publications," says Meetings Today Vice President and Chief Content Director Tyler Davidson. "In the short time Sarah has been a core member of our team, I've been very impressed by her ability to turn around quality content while on deadline, and her positive, mission-focused attitude as a team player."

Kloepple realizes her earlier experiences at other magazines, including both St. Louis Magazine and Feast Magazine, have prepared her with the skills necessary for her new position.

"I've experienced a lot of crossover with those skills, from interviewing to making my articles SEO-friendly to writing long features," says Kloepple. And she knows where the credit goes. "I owe my skills as a writer, editor and reporter to the Missouri School of Journalism, which gives each student real-world experience. I grew so much as a journalist – and a person – learning from those professors and my fellow J-schoolers."

Davidson says Kloepple will handle the National Departments sections of the print edition of Meetings Today, as well as write features and destinations sections and stories for MeetingsToday.com. She will also produce podcasts, video content and content marketing projects, in addition to representing Meetings Today at meetings industry functions and on familiarization trips.

"Sarah's past experience working on sister brands Buildings and interiors+sources makes her a very versatile asset to all three brands," Davidson says. "She will still contribute to those brands, along with other colleagues, giving the Stamats' B2B group a high degree of flexibility and ability to pivot quickly when a large project, issue or content marketing project requires it."

A native of St. Louis, Kloepple currently lives in Baltimore, where she enjoys walking her 2-year-old rescue pup Lulu. She also volunteers as a "dog deputy" at the Maryland SPCA, walking and hanging out with the dogs, and showing them to potential adopters.

Meetings Today is one of three media brands of Stamats, a leading marketing and research company providing a complete range of services, including websites, mobile, PPC, SEO/SEM, content marketing, email, magazines, video, research, traditional media, live events and audience data and marketing. Stamats focuses on distinct markets to gain unique category knowledge and experience that it brings to bear for the benefit of Stamats' clients. These markets are higher education, commercial building operation and management, commercial building interior design, professional meetings and events planning, and healthcare and consumer marketing. Stamats was founded in 1923 and maintains offices in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (headquarters), and Minneapolis.

Contact: Tyler Davidson

Meetings Today

615 5th Street SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Phone: 319-364-6167

[email protected]

SOURCE Meetings Today