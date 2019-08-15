A+ Family Dentistry Announces the Opening of Their Third Location in Sorrento Valley While Providing Free Dental Care Service through "Give Back a Smile Program"

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A+ Family Dentistry announced today that in addition to their locations in Poway and San Diego, they're opening a third office in Sorrento Valley in mid-August. Founded by Drs. Justene Doan and Roger Tran in 2002, this family owned practice has been providing affordable dental care to the San Diego community for over 17 years.

Dr. Janice Doan and Dr. Justene Doan

Dr. Justene Doan says, "With the two offices already established in different areas, the Sorrento Valley location will be managed by my sister, Dr. Janice Doan and will provide comprehensive dental care at affordable costs for those residing between Poway and San Diego."

"We're excited that our new office will open for patients later this month. We will be featuring a New Patient Offer that includes a comprehensive oral exam, x-rays and a cleaning for $99," said Dr. Janice Doan.

A community activist, Dr. Janice Doan has been volunteering and participating in various programs in the community, including the "Give Back a Smile" or GBAS program. Volunteer cosmetic dentists throughout the United States and Canada help eligible survivors of domestic and/or sexual violence who received dental injuries from abuse.

"This year, I'm providing dental care to a domestic violence survivor who suffered from teeth injuries. The patient suffered a life-altering situation that affected her smile and her well-being. As it is something that everyone sees and is such a major physical attribute, a smile affects every aspect of life," Dr. Janice Doan said.

Dr. Janice Doan adds, "At A+ Family Dentistry, we make it a point to let patients know we're here to help. Not only the dentists and the office staff want to help, but the businesses that support our office help as well. One of our labs was able to contribute the parts and ceramics imperative for this patient's well-being, free of charge. Thanks to the GBAS program, she can now live her life as she was meant to, with a gorgeous smile."

"Our purpose at A+ Family Dentistry is to help people. Patients come to see us because we make them feel comfortable. Our team is gentle, kind and caring. We take the time to listen to their concerns and explain treatment options. You will get ALL your questions answered. Whether you need a routine dental cleaning or if you haven't been to see a dentist for many years, the first step is simple. Give us a call at 619-265-2467," she said.

For details, please visit https://www.aplusfamilydentistry.com/

About Give Back a Smile (GBAS)

GBAS is a program that facilitates volunteer dental work to those in need. The doctors contribute their time and skills to restoring domestic violence survivors' self-esteem and physical and emotional heath by giving them a new smile. Many survivors lose teeth or their teeth are damaged by a brutal attack from a partner. GBAS' goal is to create safe spaces for these people and give them opportunities to return to having a health smile.

Those who need help through GBAS can call the toll free number 800-773-GBAS (4227) or email to 220006@email4pr.com. For more information, visit www.givebackasmile.com.

Media Contact:

A+ Family Dentistry

800-773-4227

220006@email4pr.com

SOURCE A+ Family Dentistry

Related Links

https://www.aplusfamilydentistry.com

