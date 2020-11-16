A Few Weeks Before The End Of The Year, LOUIS XIII Cognac Presents 'The Gift Collection'

A timeless treasure experiences

The Gift Collection is composed of six coffrets, inviting each client to a different LOUIS XIII experience imagined for them and by them, magnified by accessories in relation to the ritual or the tasting, such as bellota ham or caviar. Each coffret from The Gift Collection delivers a timeless treasure ready to be explored. With a contemporary design, and in LOUIS XIII's signature red, the gift box is fastened with an elegant sheath presenting the fleur-de-lys seal. As the client opens the coffret, they will reveal three separate compartments, with the largest chamber holding a classic decanter of LOUIS XIII cognac, and the top drawer holding two cognac glasses engraved with a fleur-de-lys. Both can be inscribed with a message, name or date.

Bespoke range of 6 coffrets

Opening the lower drawer will unveil a selection of gifts and accompaniments, designed in collaboration with French Houses Bernardaud, Christofle and S.T. Dupont to complement the decanter and glasses. Each gift has been imagined based on each client's personal desire to thank or honor somebody else. There is also the opportunity to offer an invitation to discover the House of LOUIS XIII, based in Cognac, and take a journey through time with an exclusive initiation tasting. Moreover, they can add experiences such as an Opening Ceremony by a Brand Ambassador or a LOUIS XIII tasting in a prestigious bar, hotel or palace.

The Gift Collection by LOUIS XIII is composed of 6 customizable coffrets: The Expert Set, The Cigar Set, The Caviar Set, The Bellota Bellota Set, The Serving Set and The Souvenir Set.

Available in the LOUIS XIII boutiques based in Cognac, London, Beijing, Xi'an, Shenzhen, Hangzhou and on our e-boutique www.louisxiii-cognac.com, specifically for UK.

Priced from €4,000 to €10,000, depending on the theme and experiences.

