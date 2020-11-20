A Flight between Jinan and Seoul will be Opened Soon

As a Chinese saying goes, people will pay one hundred pounds of gold to buy a house but one thousand pounds of gold to choose the neighbour, and the right neighbor can not be measured by gold. China and Korea are neighbouring each other and Shandong Province faces Korea across the sea. Jinan, the capital of Shandong Province, also renowned as the City of Springs, one of the historical and cultural cities in China, and the golden port for the publicity of Confucian culture, has been working with the twinning cities and friendship organizations in Korea to cement the public opinion foundation and advantages of cooperation, so as to serve and contribute to the overall situation of opening up and cooperation between the two countries.

Jinan starts the new chapter of cooperation with R. O. Korea since the establishment of twinning city relationship with Suwon in 1993, and continues close exchanges and cooperation with Incheon, Daejeon, Pohang, Andong, and Changwon. By the end of 2019, the companies from R. O. Korea including SK Group, and LG Group etc. listed in the Fortune 500, have invested 177 projects in Jinan with a contractual foreign investment of US$737 million, and Jinan City has newly set up 7 companies in R. O. Korea with a total contractual investment of approximately US$ 213 million. In 2019, the import and export volume between Jinan and R. O. Korea has reached 3.24 billion RMB, with a year-on-year increase of 9.3% in export, and 24% in import.

At present, Jinan is facing and seizing the historical opportunities of the three national strategies i.e. the strategy of the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin, the strategy of China (Shandong) Free Trade Pilot Zone, and that of the National Comprehensive Pilot Zone for Replacing Old Growth Drivers with New Ones, which will expand a larger space of cooperation and bring more potential of development.

