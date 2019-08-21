A Force for Change: DaVita Continues to Prioritize Environmental Sustainability

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care, celebrated its 2019 sustainability milestones, including:

Earning Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification for its newest building at its Denver headquarters campus

headquarters campus Expects to use 100% renewable energy in North America by 2022 through two virtual power purchase agreements

by 2022 through two virtual power purchase agreements Organizing opportunities for its teammates to volunteer a total of 9,328 hours on service projects across the world in support of Earth Day

DaVita has maintained its commitment to contributing to more sustainable communities as part of its Trilogy of Care, which means Caring for its Patients, Caring for Each Other and Caring for the World.

"Being good stewards of our environment is pivotal in our commitment to Caring for Our World," said Dave Hoerman, chief wisdom officer for DaVita. "By contributing to sustainable change, we hope to send ripples that inspire others to join in making our world a cleaner, better place."

DaVita's newest building at the Denver headquarters campus was recently awarded LEED Platinum Certification, the highest recognition that a building can earn from the U.S. Green Building Council. LEED is an internationally recognized green building certification system, which provides third-party verification to buildings or communities designed and built using sustainable strategies.

In 2016, the DaVita Village committed to making any building over 50,000 square feet certified LEED Silver, at a minimum. For its new building, DaVita achieved two LEED certification levels higher than it originally promised by earning LEED Platinum. This prestigious award signifies that DaVita's headquarters campus, which comprises two buildings, is now entirely certified LEED Platinum and will continue to create a more sustainable community, contributing to DaVita's 2020 environmental goals.

To earn this award, DaVita's new building incorporates unique and sustainable features, such as:

Efficient Lighting: LED lighting was installed throughout the building, which has a lifespan of approximately 16 years.

LED lighting was installed throughout the building, which has a lifespan of approximately 16 years. Smart Elevators: The "Destination Dispatch" elevators use 20% less energy than a standard elevator and also use LED lighting, which is 90% more efficient and lasts up to 10 times longer than halogen lighting.

The "Destination Dispatch" elevators use 20% less energy than a standard elevator and also use LED lighting, which is 90% more efficient and lasts up to 10 times longer than halogen lighting. Ecological Carpet: The carpet installed in the building is made from 25% post-consumer and 65% post-industrial recycled content, which saves the energy equivalent to powering 38 U.S. households for one year.

The carpet installed in the building is made from 25% post-consumer and 65% post-industrial recycled content, which saves the energy equivalent to powering 38 U.S. households for one year. Water Savings: 1.2 million gallons of water will be saved annually due to the installation of low-flow fixtures (toilets, sinks, showers). This is equivalent to the volume of water of two Olympic swimming pools.

1.2 million gallons of water will be saved annually due to the installation of low-flow fixtures (toilets, sinks, showers). This is equivalent to the volume of water of two Olympic swimming pools. Onsite Solar Array: There is a 55 kilowatt solar photovoltaic system on the roof.

There is a 55 kilowatt solar photovoltaic system on the roof. Public Transportation: Local DaVita teammates are provided an EcoPass, allowing them to commute via bus, light rail or heavy rail lines for free. DaVita's headquarters campus is located only two blocks away from the rail and bus station, making it easier for teammates to get to work. In 2018, it was reported that nearly 80% of DaVita teammates walked, rode a bicycle, took the bus, rode the rail or carpooled to work in Denver .

Earlier this year, DaVita announced its commitment to future generations by pledging to use 100% renewable energy by 2022. The company signed two virtual power purchase agreements facilitating the development of wind and solar energy projects in Texas. Together, DaVita's share of these projects is expected to generate as much renewable energy as the amount of electricity used by its North American operations.

DaVita teammates around the world made an immense impact on their communities during Earth Month in April, volunteering 9,328 total hours and contributing to 231 service projects all targeted to clean up the planet. In sum, teammates planted 3,290 trees, collected 1,817 bags of trash, restored 22.8 miles of trails and cleaned 18.2 miles of beach. This isn't something new to the DaVita Village. In fact, since 2014, DaVita teammates have volunteered more than 48,000 hours to create more sustainable communities.

DaVita Kidney Care is a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States. To learn more about DaVita's sustainability initiatives, please visit DaVita.com/CommunityCare.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita is a Fortune 500® health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is the largest provider of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of June 30, 2019, DaVita served 204,900 patients at 2,723 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 248 outpatient dialysis centers in nine countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

