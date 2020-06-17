A Fortuitous Launch As The Global Pandemic Hit, Helped Thousands of People Get Back into a Positive Mindset and Back on Their Feet.

Social sellers of today know the hook is about the product, and with the power of social media through word of click; online sales of Velovita's flagship product continues to thrive. The unique snap package that is easy and fun to use, makes it a convenient way to get a boost of energy as a start to your morning or when needed throughout the day. Each snap is equivalent to drinking one cup of coffee without the jitters.

The company came to fruition with the entrepreneur in mind along with the goal of giving the SMB market a chance to rebuild their own economy. Created with a social consciousness and the rise of e-commerce sales, this hybrid business model has created a 5x Win Model to benefit all stakeholders; their Customers, their Affiliates, their Members, the U.S. economy, and last but not least, the Velovita brand.

"With the major focus on fueling your brain to feed your mind, we have built a unique community where the entrepreneur is nourished, supported, and applauded." - Kosta Gara

Kosta Gara, Founder and CEO, partnered up with Jeff Mack, Co-Founder, and President who had similar philosophies and outlook on what they wanted the company to contribute to society, given the current state of the economy. So they decided to partner up to build something they could be proud of and that could help many micro-entrepreneurs recover financially and become stable to weather the economic business cycles.

"The best things in my life have been guided or made better by peers and mentors that have encouraged positivity and proactivity. A goal for me is to do the same for others." - Jeff Mack

Headquartered in Florida, USA, they're 100% debt-free, with 20+ years of infrastructure and 100% in-house ecosystem from backend to frontend, and everything in between. Velovita officially launched US market on May 5th, 2020 and is in the process of launching new markets.

SOURCE Velovita Inc