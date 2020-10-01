A Fresh Voice With Something To Say -- Black In My Own Way
HarpSpace Happening
Oct 01, 2020, 14:13 ET
HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pkh_KsxffBM
HarpSpace Happening presents Black In My Own Way, the debut album by The DX Experiment featuring the distinguished, celebrated musician and actor Avery Brooks. It's new music with a new approach for a new time.
The DX Experiment is a conceptual idea built around musician, artist and poet, Dante Xavier with a hand-picked lineup of musicians as a means for Dante to express his own musical identity.
Check out the album on Spotify, Tidal, or Amazon Music.
www.HarpSpaceHappening.com
@SpaceHarp
SOURCE HarpSpace Happening