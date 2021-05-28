OAKLAND, Calif., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A central thread linking the poems of close friends Daniel Marlin and Ralph Dranow is a sense of compassion for all living beings, especially the vulnerable and marginalized. showcased in an inspiring new book, At Work on the Garments of Refuge. Given the current political climate and global pandemic crisis, this timely book crystallizes the beauty of human nature, our connectedness, and the power of friendship.

A Friendship that Lasts Beyond the Grave: Ralph Dranow Announces the Release of Poetry and Artwork of Late Friend Daniel Marlin

Daniel Marlin (1945-2017), poet, artist, translator, and peace activist, had a wry sense of humor and a genius for friendship, making friends on four continents. His book Heart of Ardor contains over 300 images of his vibrant paintings and drawings, along with his commentary about his artwork. His other books include: Amagasaki Sketchbook and Isaiah at the Wall.

Ralph Dranow, 81, works as an editor, ghostwriter, and writing coach, loves cats, and tries to age gracefully. He has published eight poetry books, one collection of short stories, and numerous poems and articles in magazines and newspapers.

At Work on the Garments of Refuge contains artwork and 56 poems by Daniel Marlin and 56 poems by Ralph Dranow. Marlin's poems are rich in imagery and sensory detail, as well as compassion and humor. Dranow is a storyteller, closely observing people and attempting to capture something essential about them.

At Work on the Garments of Refuge

Rose Press

May 2021

$17.95 (paperback); $5.95 (e-book)

ISBN: 978-0-9816278-0-9 978-0-9816278-2-3

Review copies of the book can be obtained by emailing me at: [email protected].

Ralph Dranow welcomes opportunities for interviews to read from and talk about At Work on the Garments of Refuge, as well as book reviews.

Contact:

Ralph Dranow

5104653935

[email protected]

SOURCE Ralph Dranow