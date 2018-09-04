A Full Life with No Stress, Plus Emotional Control and Humor. September Is Here for dMENTE Positivo, the Ismael Cala Podcast

This program has been nominated for The Latin Podcast Awards and is available each week at no cost through the platform http://www.revolverpodcasts.com/shows/dmente-positivo-con-ismael-cala/

MIAMI, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ismael Cala, life and business strategist, lecturer and author of eight bestsellers on the topics of leadership and emotional intelligence, is presenting four new programs this September on his podcast dMENTE Positivo, a space dedicated to awakening consciousness and personal growth.

The following guests and topics will be showcased in September:

Tuesday, September 4: Guest: Papa Jaime, a social leader, director of "Niños de Los Andes" Foundation. This extraordinary human, worthy of our admiration and respect will be interviewed by Ismael Cala. Papa Jaime's life was dramatically changed the moment he witnessed the death of a young girl whom while being run over by a trailer, kept smiling happily at him for reaching a box of dolls thrown from a car, which turned out to be empty. Although he no longer dedicates himself to digging in the ground for "black gold," today his humanist works, as he himself explains, find him "penetrating hearts" to extract inner peace and love.

Tuesday, September 11: Guest: Alejandra Llamas, Mexican writer, best-selling author and founder of the MMK Coaching Institute. Are you familiar with the term domestication and its consequences throughout life? In this chapter, Alejandra Llamas considers emotional intelligence and the benefits of knowing how to control emotions.

Tuesday, September 18: Guest: El Arte de Vivir Foundation, From Boone, North Carolina, will be represented by four Latin American instructors. Created by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the mission of this foundation is to teach people valuable tools to create a fuller, happier life, dealing with negativity that causes violence and stress, hence developing enhanced social-emotional abilities.

Tuesday, September 25: Guest: Piter Albeiro, is a brilliant comedian from Colombia and Master Chef Celebrity participant. He will make us wonder why some people's lives end up being ordinary, while others, such as Piter Albeiro's, are a mastery gift that will outlast human existence? His greatest personal achievement was breaking free from molds, letting go of his preconceived idea of studying Law and become one of Colombia's best comedians.

September brings greater joy, peace, awareness and fun with Ismael Cala, Lorena Susso and Moe Morales, offering a feast of extraordinary information provided in these four programs. It is also a time to celebrate podcast dMENTE Positivo was nominated for The Latin Podcast Awards.

The podcast is distributed free of charge through the platform reVolver:

It is simultaneously available for downloading from Apple, Podcast, Google Play, Spotify.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

Life and business strategist, for five and a half years Ismael Cala hosted the CNN en Español primetime show CALA. Businessman and social entrepreneur, author of eight best-sellers on the topics of leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including "The Power of Listening" and "Wake Up with Cala," Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1969 and holds a degree in Art History from Oriente University. He coauthored "Beat the Curve" with Brian Tracy. He graduated from the School of Communications at York University in Toronto and has a diploma from Seneca College in Television Production. He is the president and founder of Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

