A Full School Day of Family Favorites

These options for a simple quiche that'll almost certainly leave leftovers for the week, tasty tacos with a cheeseburger twist and cream-filled cookies offer delicious ways to keep your loved ones full and happy.

Visit Culinary.net to find more family-friendly dishes.

Say Goodbye to Basic Breakfast

The same old breakfast routine week after week can become tiresome and dull, especially for little ones.

It's time to add something new to the table with fresh ingredients and simple instructions to enhance the start to busy weekdays. Try this recipe for an Easy Breakfast Quiche that is sure to have your senses swirling with every bite while fueling kiddos for the day ahead.

Find more breakfast recipes at Culinary.net.

Easy Breakfast Quiche

Servings: 12

1 package (10 ounces) frozen broccoli with cheese

12 slices bacon, chopped

1/2 cup green onions, sliced

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

4 eggs

1 cup milk

1 1/2 cups shredded cheese, divided

2 frozen deep-dish pie shells (9 inches each)

Heat oven to 350 F.

In medium bowl, add broccoli and cheese contents from package. Microwave 5 minutes, or until cheese is saucy. Set aside.

In skillet, cook chopped bacon 4 minutes. Add green onions; cook 2 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook 4 minutes, or until bacon is completely cooked and mushrooms are tender. Drain onto paper towel over plate. Set aside.

In medium bowl, whisk eggs and milk until combined. Add broccoli and cheese mixture. Add 1 cup cheese. Stir to combine. Set aside.

In pie shells, divide drained bacon mixture evenly. Divide broccoli mixture evenly and pour over bacon mixture. Sprinkle remaining cheese over both pies.

Bake 40 minutes.

Allow to cool at least 12 minutes before serving.

Note: To keep edges of crust from burning, place aluminum foil over pies for first 20 minutes of cook time. Remove after 20 minutes and allow to cook uncovered until completed.

A Tasty Take on School Night Tradition

Put a twist on taco Tuesday and get outside the burger bun with this easy weekday dinner idea.

Pick up a few simple ingredients you can feel good about feeding your family including Coleman Natural uncured bacon, which has no artificial ingredients or preservatives and is sourced from American family farms that humanely raise their animals with no antibiotics or added hormones.

For more creative, kid-friendly recipes, visit ColemanNatural.com/recipes.

Bacon Cheeseburger Tacos

Servings: 4

8-10 slices Coleman Natural bacon

1 pound ground beef

salt

pepper

4 slices cheese

1 cup canola oil

8 soft corn tortillas

1 medium red onion, sliced

1 avocado, skin removed and sliced

1 medium tomato, chopped

8-10 romaine lettuce leaves, torn

In large frying pan or cast-iron skillet, cook bacon until crispy. Remove slices from skillet to drain on paper towel. Pour bacon fat from pan.

Shape ground beef into four burger patties, seasoning both sides of patties with salt and pepper.

In skillet over medium-high heat, cook burgers about 4 minutes per side for medium doneness.

Top each burger with one slice cheese then cover skillet with lid and cook until cheese melts. Remove from heat.

Cap Off School Nights with a Creamy Cookie

Once the school day is done, homework is complete and dinner is finished, there's just one thing left for many families: dessert. After all the day's accomplishments, sometimes a sweet treat is the perfect way to reward kiddos for their hard work in the classroom.

These Oatmeal Creme Cookies are a tasty example of a tempting dish that comes together in less than half an hour, so you don't add more stress to a busy day. Plus, with high-quality ingredients like C&H Sugars, they can keep the whole family happy while allowing little ones to help in the kitchen.

Visit chsugar.com for more back-to-school recipe inspiration.

Oatmeal Creme Cookies

Recipe courtesy of chef Haley Williams @IfYouGiveABlondeAKitchen

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Oatmeal Cookies:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves (optional)

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

3/4 cup C&H Dark Brown Sugar

1/2 cup C&H Organic Raw Cane Sugar

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

3 cups quick oats

Creme Filling:

3/4 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 cups C&H Confectioners' Sugar

1-2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 pinch salt

To make oatmeal cookies: Preheat oven to 350 F. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

In large bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and cloves, if desired. Set aside.

In bowl of stand mixer, beat butter, dark brown sugar and raw cane sugar on medium-high speed until light and creamy, about 1 minute. Add eggs and vanilla; beat until combined. Scrape down sides and bottom of bowl.

With mixer on low, slowly add dry ingredients to wet ingredients. Mix until combined while avoiding overmixing. Add oats and mix until incorporated.

Scoop about 2 tablespoons dough onto prepared cookie sheet. Space dough balls at least 3 inches apart. Bake 10-12 minutes, or until edges are light brown. Let cookies cool 5 minutes before transferring to wire rack to cool completely.

To make creme filling: In bowl of stand mixer, beat butter on medium-high speed until light in color, about 3 minutes. With mixer on low, gradually add confectioners' sugar and mix until well combined, about 1 minute. Add 1 tablespoon heavy cream, vanilla and salt. Beat on medium-high speed until fluffy. If filling is too thick, add second tablespoon heavy cream.

Once cookies cool, pipe or spread creme filling on flat sides of half the cookies. Top with remaining cookies to form sandwiches.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Related Links

http://www.familyfeatures.com

