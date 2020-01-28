A Fun-Filled February Awaits at Barona Resort & Casino, The Point Multiplier Capital of the World®

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barona Resort & Casino invites all casino players, especially those who are football fans and Lunar New Year celebrants, to enjoy a month filled with good luck, extra points and cash prizes. The February fun kicks off at the Point Multiplier Capital of the World® with Lunar New Year cash giveaways and celebrations, a Big Game Party, TGI Thursdays and weekly point multiplier days.

Lunar New Year : Barona's Lunar New Year celebration continues until Feb. 8 with over $518,888 in cash giveaways. Players will also get 8X cash back points on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

: Barona's Lunar New Year celebration continues until with over in cash giveaways. Players will also get 8X cash back points on from Big Game Party : Join football fans on Sunday, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for football-themed Party People games and food giveaways! Get 7X cash back points on slots, keno and tables. Video poker players get 3X cash back points.

: Join football fans on from for football-themed Party People games and food giveaways! Get 7X cash back points on slots, keno and tables. Video poker players get 3X cash back points. Lucky 7s : Lucky Club Barona members will win a $777 cash prize from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday , Feb. 17. One cash or Free Play winner will be drawn every 7 minutes.

: Lucky Club Barona members will win a cash prize from , Feb. 17. One cash or Free Play winner will be drawn every 7 minutes. TGI Thursdays Free Play Party : One lucky winner will be drawn every 15 minutes for Free Play from $500 to $2,000 on Thursdays, Feb. 13 , 20 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

: One lucky winner will be drawn every 15 minutes for Free Play from to on Thursdays, , 20 and 27 from 7X Cash Back Points on Sunday : On Sundays, Feb. 9 , 16 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. , earn 7X cash back points on slots, keno and tables. Video poker players get 3X cash back points.

: On Sundays, , 16 and 23 from , earn 7X cash back points on slots, keno and tables. Video poker players get 3X cash back points. 11X Cash Back Points : From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday , Feb. 11, earn 11X cash back points on slots, keno and tables. Video poker players get 3X cash back points.

: From , Feb. 11, earn 11X cash back points on slots, keno and tables. Video poker players get 3X cash back points. Barona's Party Pit: The Party People are giving away $5,000 in prizes on Thursday, Feb. 13 . Join the fun from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.!

Named "Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas" by USA TODAY in the 2019 10Best and Best Casino, Loosest Slots and Best Buffet for nine consecutive years in the San Diego Union-Tribune Best of Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination.

For promotion details, visit www.barona.com or call toll free 888-7-BARONA. You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

CONTACT: Audrey Doherty Kelly Jacobs Speer

619-236-8397 619-933-5013

SOURCE Barona Resort & Casino

