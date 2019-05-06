A future Denver area public school for dyslexic students is holding a town hall meeting for parents, students, educators and interested professionals

DENVER, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- READ Academy will hold a town hall meeting at Rocky Mountain Deaf School on May 15, 2019 at 7pm and will be presenting this new school serving the dyslexic student community. Doors will be open at 6:45pm. After the presentation there will be a brief question and answer period.

If you have a child who has been diagnosed dyslexic or has spent years struggling to learn or read in the public school system, you need to be at this meeting. Your child does not need to have a formal dyslexia diagnosis to benefit from READ Academy.

READ Academy will be the first of its kind in Colorado and will begin as a public 6-12 Innovation School. Our mission is to help dyslexics realize their extraordinary abilities by empowering them to reach their educational and social potential by focusing on the strengths of dyslexics instead of weaknesses. We will provide Denver Area students a student-centered learning environment that challenges them academically and builds their resiliency. Our approach will teach dyslexics the way they learn best instead of the traditional teaching methods prevalent today. We will foster self-esteem by providing opportunities for success thereby avoiding higher rates of school avoidance, and other negative consequences of being a dyslexic student in the current system.

Please join us at the town hall meeting or visit www.readacademy.org for more information or to sign up for our newsletter and/or to be placed on our student interest list.

