A-G and Sparta Science team up

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes are experiencing unprecedented time away from sports and there is an increased risk of musculoskeletal injuries upon return. A-G and Sparta are working together to provide a solution that will help measure an individual's readiness for sport, injury risk, and return to play timelines.

Sparta will be offering 10 hours of testing to all current A-G Administrator clients. When bundled together, A-G and Sparta can provide up to 48% reduction in surgeries and a possible 45% annual reduction in insurance claims associated with injuries*.

"When colleges require insurance solutions for athletics, we are the consistently reliable choice," commented A-G Administrators' Chief Marketing Officer, James Shipp, ATC. "A-G does one thing and we do it better than anyone else."

A-G Administrators started in the K-12 insurance market and, for more than thirty years, has been a trusted advisor in the evolving sports insurance industry. While providing insurance solutions to over 425 colleges & universities, 750+ K-12 schools and 3,000+ youth sports organizations, A-G Administrators has become well known for continually advancing technologies that support best-in-class customer service and superior claims savings.

"Partnering with Sparta Science enhances our reach to provide our customers and prospects a combination of experience, organized products and service after the sale," remarked Shipp.

"Sparta Science is adamant about leveraging science and technology to provide protection and prevention for athletes," added Doug Padron, ATC Senior Sports Strategist at Sparta Science. "We only align ourselves with partners who believe the same and we are excited to be working with A-G Administrators."

Sparta Science is the leader in the application of movement diagnostic software. Using force plate machine learning, Sparta's simple 90-second scan identifies how you move, providing individualized, evidence-based exercise plans to increase readiness, minimize injury risk, and speed efficient rehabilitation to physical activity.

Sparta technology is used worldwide by elite and conventional military forces, professional, collegiate, high school sports organizations, strength training professionals, and medical providers committed to helping people move better, at work, at play, and on duty.

"Working with Sparta Science to bring their cutting edge technology to A-G Administrator's student-athletes will be a game-changer," added Shipp.

To learn more about the A-G and Sparta Science partnership visit spartascience.com/ag-partnership .

*Based on eight years of data analysis of shared clients' data.

Family owned and operated since 1983, A-G Administrators leads the industry as a provider of student athlete insurance in the United States. A-G administrators manages all claims in-house with a professional customer service team that knows each account and our proven programs continually advance medical expense savings for institutions, organizations and athletes by leveraging technology to achieve cost savings for our partners. For more information about the best value, service and guidance in the student athlete insurance market please visit https://agadministrators.com .

