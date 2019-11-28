A Giant Leap For Beaglekind! In a Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® First, Nasa Astronauts and Astronaut Snoopy Launch Festivities with Greetings From Space

Koch and Meir wished viewers a Happy Thanksgiving as part of the Peanuts-NASA partnership that emphasizes science education for students, as NASA's new Artemis program prepares to send the first woman and the next man to the Moon. Then it's "on to Mars!" said Koch. (In Greek mythology, Artemis is the twin sister of Apollo and goddess of the Moon.)

Koch, Meir, and the Snoopy plush concluded the greeting by waving while floating out of view in the microgravity atmosphere of the Space Station.

Meanwhile, as fans thronged the sidewalks of Manhattan, former NASA astronauts Kay Hire and Dr. Janet Kavandi joined Charlie Brown aboard the Snoopy's Doghouse float. The float featured a telescope atop Snoopy's doghouse and a satellite antenna, along with such iconic Peanuts visuals as Charlie Brown's infamous football—and, of course, Snoopy's red supper dish.

"It is Peanuts meeting history – what a thrill to see our Peanuts gang join four extraordinary astronauts (both current and former) as we celebrate historic accomplishments in space exploration— and, even more thrilling, as we anticipate the future discoveries that still await us," said Jeannie Schulz, widow of Peanuts creator Charles M. "Sparky" Schulz. "My only wish is that Sparky could have been here to see this. He was an enormous admirer of NASA and the extraordinary men and women who work at the agency. He celebrated their work in his comic strips long before the moon landing. He would be proud to know that his beloved characters continue to inspire young people to engage in science education and follow tomorrow's astronauts to the moon and on to Mars."

Starting as early as 1959, NASA advocate Charles Schulz began incorporating space-exploration themes into his comic strip. During the Apollo missions, Schulz gave NASA permission to use Snoopy on its safety materials. The relationship reached new heights in 1969, when NASA sent Peanuts into space, through the formation of the Silver Snoopy award. In July 2018, NASA and Peanuts Worldwide looked to the future with the signing of a multi-year, formal Space Act Agreement, supporting fresh entertainment content plus STEM-based educational materials for the next generation.

About Peanuts

Charles M. Schulz first introduced the world to the Peanuts characters in 1950, when the Peanuts comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. The new series Snoopy in Space launched on AppleTV+ on November 1, 2019. Peanuts animated specials and series air on major networks and streaming services, including ABC, Cartoon Network and Boomerang in the U.S., Family Channel in Canada, and the WildBrain Spark network on YouTube. Fans also enjoy Peanuts through thousands of consumer products around the world, amusement parks attractions, cultural events, social media, and a daily comic strip available in all formats from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students. The Peanuts characters and related intellectual property are 41% owned by WildBrain (TSX: DHX,NASDAQ: DHXM), 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by family of Charles M. Schulz.

