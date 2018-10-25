A Giving Circle Charity Event Supporting Five Local Nonprofits in Idaho
Amherst Madison in Boise, Idaho to hold their first charity event for five local nonprofits in the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amherst Madison Real Estate to hold A Giving Circle charity event on December 7, 2018 at the Crystal Ballroom in Boise, Idaho to help raise funds for five local nonprofits.
Attendees will enjoy a fantastic evening featuring a plated dinner and drinks, silent auction, raffle, wine wall, awards presentation, dancing, and of course the main event of A Giving Circle.
The five local nonprofits will have the opportunity to present their mission to a live audience at the event. The audience will rank their favorite charities according to the popular vote, and the event funds will be presented that very night. A Giving Circle ensures all nonprofit attendees leave with a donation and that all of them have ample opportunity to expose the crowd to their cause.
Nick Schlekeway, Founder and CEO of Amherst Madison and President of A Giving Circle says, "As a local company, we owe everything to the Treasure Valley. Our community has blessed us with the opportunity to thrive and it is our distinct pleasure to pay it forward. A Giving Circle is the manifestation of our belief that 'communities deserve more' and of our mission to impact those communities."
Unique to this event is the combination of A Giving Circle with the Amherst Madison Holiday Gala & Awards Banquet. This portion of the evening celebrates the accomplishments of the brokerage and the agents, in addition to a giving event thrown in the truest of holiday spirit.
Nonprofits in Attendance
Boise's Got Faith: Raising awareness and funds for families fighting cancer. More information found here: http://boisesgotfaith.org
Dress for Success: Providing professional clothing and support for women from various women's programs. More information found here: https://boisevalley.dressforsuccess.org
Feed the Gap: Providing research and programs to end child hunger in Idaho. More information found here: http://feedthegap.org
Wyakin Foundation: Preparing men and women who have served our country for fulfilling post-military careers. More information found here: https://wyakin.org
Boise Rescue Mission: Transforming the lives of homeless men, women and children in the community. More information found here: https://boiserm.org
For more information or to donate or sponsor the event, please visit AGivingCircle.org
Event Details
December 7, 2018
5pm - 10pm
Crystal Ballroom
802 W Bannock St Ste. 202
Boise, ID 83702
AGivingCircle.org
information@AmherstLegacy.com
Contact Information
Kirk Bell
(208) 391-2391
AmherstLegacy.com
information@AmherstLegacy.com
