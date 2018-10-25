A Giving Circle Charity Event Supporting Five Local Nonprofits in Idaho

The five local nonprofits will have the opportunity to present their mission to a live audience at the event. The audience will rank their favorite charities according to the popular vote, and the event funds will be presented that very night. A Giving Circle ensures all nonprofit attendees leave with a donation and that all of them have ample opportunity to expose the crowd to their cause.

Nick Schlekeway, Founder and CEO of Amherst Madison and President of A Giving Circle says, "As a local company, we owe everything to the Treasure Valley. Our community has blessed us with the opportunity to thrive and it is our distinct pleasure to pay it forward. A Giving Circle is the manifestation of our belief that 'communities deserve more' and of our mission to impact those communities."

Unique to this event is the combination of A Giving Circle with the Amherst Madison Holiday Gala & Awards Banquet. This portion of the evening celebrates the accomplishments of the brokerage and the agents, in addition to a giving event thrown in the truest of holiday spirit.

Nonprofits in Attendance

Boise's Got Faith: Raising awareness and funds for families fighting cancer. More information found here: http://boisesgotfaith.org

Dress for Success: Providing professional clothing and support for women from various women's programs. More information found here: https://boisevalley.dressforsuccess.org

Feed the Gap: Providing research and programs to end child hunger in Idaho. More information found here: http://feedthegap.org

Wyakin Foundation: Preparing men and women who have served our country for fulfilling post-military careers. More information found here: https://wyakin.org

Boise Rescue Mission: Transforming the lives of homeless men, women and children in the community. More information found here: https://boiserm.org

For more information or to donate or sponsor the event, please visit AGivingCircle.org

Event Details

December 7, 2018

5pm - 10pm

Crystal Ballroom

802 W Bannock St Ste. 202

Boise, ID 83702

AGivingCircle.org

information@AmherstLegacy.com

Contact Information

Kirk Bell

(208) 391-2391

AmherstLegacy.com

information@AmherstLegacy.com

