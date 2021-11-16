A Great Option for a Holiday Shopping Season With a Microchip Shortage: Low-Tech Toys That Can Boost Children's Language and Learning
ASHA Offers Suggestions for Low-Tech Gifts That Reap Big Rewards by Age Group
Nov 16, 2021, 07:01 ET
ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With gaming systems, "smart" toys, and other electronics in short supply this holiday season due to a microchip shortage, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) is suggesting holiday gift alternatives that will help kids boost their language and learning, social skills, and imaginations—at any age.
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8830851-asha-low-tech-childrens-holiday-gifts-to-boost-language-and-learning/
"For holiday gift giving, ASHA has customarily encouraged families to embrace low-tech toys because they can contribute to children's development in many ways," said ASHA President A. Lynn Williams, PhD, CCC-SLP. "They include boosting their vocabularies, conversation and turn taking skills, socialization, ability to solve problems, imagination, creativity, attention spans, and more."
Williams continued: "Given the supply chain and manufacturing challenges impacting shopping this year, it may be a time to reimagine gift giving. In addition to their developmental benefits, traditional, hands-on toys are often less expensive and a better all-around value, particularly now with increasing costs straining families' holiday spending budgets."
Below are some suggestions from ASHA for holiday gifts by age range.
Non-Tech Gift Ideas to Build Kids' Language and Learning (Ages 0–5)
Books (touch-and-feel, lift-the-flap, and simple picture books for youngest kids)
Shape sorters, ring stackers, and nesting cups
Blocks and balls
Chunky wooden and knob puzzles
Animal and family sets
Toy farms and barns
Toy vehicles, garages, ramps/tunnels, and train sets
Wind-up, pop-up, and pounding toys
Pretend tools and workbenches
Toy musical instruments
Bubbles
Activity cubes
Pretend money and cash registers
Simple craft kits and art supplies such as crayons and Play-Doh
Figurines, dinosaurs, dolls, and puppets
Costumes and dress-up supplies
Pretend doctor/veterinarian sets
Toy food, grocery carts, and kitchen sets
Building toys (e.g., Lincoln Logs, Magnatiles, and Legos)
Non-Tech Gift Ideas to Build Kids' Language, Literacy, and Learning (Ages 5–8)
Books, graphic novels, and magazine subscriptions (e.g., Highlights, National Geographic Kids)
Board and card games
Arts-and-crafts supplies and kits (drawing, beads/jewelry)
Science kits and books of science experiments
Slime, Play-Doh, and play sand/foam
Modeling clay and silly putty
Dolls and action figures
Building toys (e.g., Lincoln Logs, Magnatiles, and Legos)
Trading cards
Cooking supplies (child-friendly cookbooks, kid-safe knives/utensils)
Subscription boxes (cooking, STEM)
Costumes and dress-up supplies
Magic sets
Jump ropes and hula hoops
Sports and outdoor games for group play
Bikes, scooters, and roller skates/blades
Non-Tech Gift Ideas to Build Kids' Language, Literacy, and Learning (Ages 8 and up)
Chapter books and magazine subscriptions (e.g., Sports Illustrated Kids, Cricket)
Journals/diaries and scrapbooks, fun writing pens/stickers
Board and card games (silly, trivia, conversation-based)
Trading cards
Arts-and-crafts project sets
Science kits, instruments (telescope, microscope)
Subscription boxes (cooking, STEM)
Advanced building sets (e.g., Legos, snap circuits)
3D/jigsaw puzzles
Crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and chess sets
Camping supplies
Sports equipment
Fitness, outdoor/yard, and obstacle course games
Age-appropriate tools or gardening supplies
Décor for personalizing bedroom
"It's also worth noting that, especially for young children, many household items can be used as toys, art supplies, or building materials—allowing kids to create, imagine, and explore," Williams added. "Parents don't need to spend a lot of money to foster their children's curiosity and development."
For more information and tips on balanced technology use, visit ASHA's Healthy Communication & Popular Technology Initiative at www.communicationandtech.org.
Media contact: Francine Pierson, 301-296-8715, [email protected]
SOURCE American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)
Share this article