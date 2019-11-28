A green jewel from Latin America: Yerba Mate has multiple health benefits

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Created from the diversity of the largest biome in the world nine decades ago, Duas Rodas, the Brazilian leader in manufacture of flavors and ingredients for the global food, beverages and nutraceutical industry, is increasing research investments to expand its portfolio of botanical extracts and flavors from Yerba Mate, a plant that is native to South America, and a rich source of bioactive compounds.

Consumers' growing interest in functional food and beverages, which promote natural ingredients, health and well-being, is spotlighting Yerba Mate in product launches worldwide. Studies show that Yerba Mate (Ilex paraguariensis A. St.-Hil.) is rich in caffeine and phenolic compounds, which aid in important biological activities.

The diversity of Yerba Mate's functional properties is increasingly being used in different categories of food and beverages, mainly because of its benefits, such as stimulation of the central nervous system; its antioxidant, vasodilator and anti-inflammatory action; its positive effects on lipid and glycemic profiles; beyond the weight reduction properties. Another manner in which the plant may be used is the unique flavor it gives products, providing new consumption experiences.

The company, which is a pioneer in extracting essential oils from tropical plants in Brazil, combines tradition, state-of-the-art technology, and intellectual know-how in developing ingredients, ensuring preservation of the principal active ingredients and stability, along with the sensory impact of Yerba Mate's authentic notes in flavors and natural extracts.

The portfolio has a wide variety of extracts from green or toasted Yerba Mate, in liquid or in powder form, standardized in methylxanthines and polyphenols, in different concentration strengths, with optimal performance in the beverages category.

With 10,000 clients in 30 countries, Duas Rodas has a portfolio of 3,000 items, including flavors, natural extracts, powdered products, condiments, additives, ice cream products, chocolates, and sweets. Founded 94 years ago by German immigrants, it has three factories in Brazil, four factories in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico, seven research and development centers, and an Innovation Center. It has products with international Kosher, Halal, Organic Product and Fair for Life certifications, as well as FSSC 22000 and SMETA.

