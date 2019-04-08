BEIJING, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lianluo Smart Limited ("Lianluo Smart" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LLIT) is a China based professional smart service and products provider announced recently that a health sciences company invested by Lianluo Smart was successfully listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market on April 5th, 2019. The pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) is at US$ 4.00 per share and Lianluo Smart held 652,174 shares, which represents approximately 3% of Guardion's outstanding shares.

Guardion Health Science, Inc. is a specialty health sciences company formed to develop, formulate and distribute condition-specific medical foods with an initial medical food product on the market under the brand name Lumega-Z® that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment. A depleted macular protective pigment is a modifiable risk factor for retina-based diseases such as age-related macular degeneration ("AMD"), computer vision syndrome ("CVS") and diabetic retinopathy. Guardion believes this risk may be modified by taking Lumega-Z to maintain a healthy macular protective pigment.

Mr. Chen Ping, CEO of Lianluo Smart, commented, "with the development of our society, health has become an unavoidable worldwide topic. We are glad to know that Guardion Health Science, Inc. was successfully listed on Nasdaq and we hope Guardion will go further and further in the path of raising the efficacy of medical foods, improving life quality of human beings and developing more and more medical foods to benefit human health."

About Lianluo Smart Limited

Lianluo Smart Limited (Nasdaq: LLIT) is a professional smart service and products provider, which develops, markets and sells medical wearable devices, smart devices and ecosystem platform in China. The Company's business is divided into three sectors. The medical wearable devices sector's major product is wearable sleep respiratory device. It provides medical detection and monitoring to OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) syndrome patients. The smart devices sector is specialized in easy-using smart devices for sports, social contact, entertainment, remote-control and family health management. The smart ecosystem platform interconnects things and things, things and human. Lianluo Smart is endeavoring to become a leading provider of smart products both in domestic and international markets. For more company information, please visit company official website: www.lianluosmart.com

