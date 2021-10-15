A healthcare market research reports platform that offers built in primary research, complimentary expert connects and much more

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRG Health, a global leader in healthcare insights launches healthcare market insight reports platform Growth+ Market Reports powered with expert interviews and complimentary analysts' hours with each report.

The global marketplace for procurement of market intelligence has become more complex than ever. With increased market pressure in a post-pandemic environment, global product managers are keener to procure insights that are more relevant on the field. The demand for high quality insights with real local expert opinions has witnessed significant growth in the past few years.

Traditional syndicated report providers rely most on desk-based research and rarely add expert interview insights to create robust and relevant intelligence models. Our reports are addressing the same problem statement.

GRG Health a global market leader in healthcare expert interviews with access to healthcare professionals across 50+ countries are addressing the unmet need of high quality primary research powered reports with Growth Plus Market Reports.

Growth + Market Reports, is a global life sciences market research reports platform that offers high quality market insights reports with a unique GrowthMIX approach.

All Growth+ reports come loaded with primary research, however the most differentiating factor remains complimentary access to Expert Connects Globally and Analyst Hours to build customizations complimentary with each report.

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. They are also members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

GRG's pro-bono market insights report in collaboration with LEK Consulting, Singapore on opportunities for life sciences companies in a post COVID environment across APAC got the company some industry acclaim and appreciation. GRG Health was awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on their core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

Today they have almost 93% of clients out of which almost 70% are working with us for over 4 years. GRG Health is a people's company because a company achieve nothing without having the best people around.

Here are some key differentiators that makes Growth+ reports stand out.

Focused on field insights via expert interviews.

Like most in the industry, Growth+ reports are not just based on desk research insights. As part of company's approach, all reports are validated via expert phone/online interviews with relevant respondents.

Access to GRG Health's global healthcare professionals and KOL panel

The parent company GRG Health has a vast network of 80,000+ healthcare professionals. The whole network is available to the company to validate market information and to also on-board KOLs for custom consulting. This upgrades the quality of reports by many levels.

Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Connects With Each Report

All Growth+ reports come with complimentary 16 analyst hours to build added customizations in the report. The reports also come with complimentary access to 1-2 expert connects if the clients are keen to add booster opinions on the report in context of client's objectives.

Focused on healthcare only. Deepest Domain Understanding

Healthcare markets are the only insights company focuses on. Our focused approach gives us the credibility of the specialists. 100% team with strong background in biotechnology and biosciences.

Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company By CEO Magazine

GRG was awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020" for their work on opportunities for life sciences companies in a post COVID environment across APAC.

Multilingual Team (18+ Languages)

The team speaks 18+ international languages from our delivery centers in India and Singapore. The research also covers insights in native languages which boost the quality of the reports.

Last Point Customization and Booster Insights

Growth+'s unique after sales service includes the possibility of customizing any report in sync with client's internal business requirements. They offer customization to the last KIQs of the report. Booster Insights are also offered where the clients can connect to GRG's network of industry professionals for a telephone consulting on the report.

