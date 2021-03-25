A. Hoffman Awning Co. Launches 100% Employee Vaccination Pledge

Company employees pledge to participate 100% in receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Mar 25, 2021, 08:00 ET

BALTIMORE, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to further the country's vaccine participation and acceptance, A. Hoffman Awning Co. has launched its 100% Employee Vaccination Pledge. The goal of the program is to promote taking the vaccine and to emphasize the importance of each individual's role in the world fight against COVID-19.

Erma Moomaw heads the pledge line for employee participation in fight against COVID-19.
"If our company can leave a thumbprint on this huge state, country, and worldwide fight, we feel we have fulfilled our civic duty," says Donna Hoffman, CEO. A. Hoffman Awning Co. is a Baltimore-based manufacturer of residential and commercial awnings. The company presently has 34 employees pledging to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The pledge states the following:

I pledge:

  1. To be vaccinated.
  2. To protect our lives, those of our family, and co-workers by taking the COVID-19 vaccination.
  3. To do our small part in saving our World, Country, State and City from COVID-19.


MEDIA CONTACT:
Ben Youngs - VP - Marketing-Graphic Design
Email: [email protected]
URL: https://ahoffmanawning.com

