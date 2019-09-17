A Hundred-Million-dollar deal: Bring Colostrum named ColosIgG 24h from the U.S to Vietnam - VitaDairy made America Admired

The Governor of Arizona said he was looking forward to witnessing this great Signing Ceremony because it has a profound humanity not only for Vietnamese children, but also children around the world.

Also within the Signing Ceremony, representatives of Pantheryx shared: "Pantheryx experts had opportunities to join many seminars which organized by VitaDairy. We appreciated the colostrum scientific applications for Vietnamese immune nutrition industry. It is an action that is above all the kindness from VitaDairy too all Vietnamese people, especially Vietnamese children."

Ms. Nguyen Thi Ha, CEO of VitaDairy, shared the reason why VitaDairy uses ColosIgG 24h instead of 48h or 72h colostrum: "The good products have to be made from good Ingredients. With 'Enriching Human Vitality' spirit, we spent a lot of time researching and analyzing, then we finally believe that Colostrum in 24h is the best one, so we decided only use ColosIgG 24h for our nutrition products, which can bring the best immune nutrition in the world to Vietnamese people, especially Vietnamese children.

