"A Journey to the World Starts from Hainan" -- Hainan World Leisure Tourism Exposition 2018 Kicks Off on November 23

HAIKOU, China, Nov. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of November 23, the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center witnessed the grand opening of Hainan World Leisure Tourism Exposition 2018. As the highlight of 2018 Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival, the expo features unique exhibition halls, tourism products with great discounts and attractive interactions, which are highly recognized.



In 2018, Hainan started the establishment of pilot free trade zone and port, striving to build an international tourism and consumption center. In addition, Hainan has introduced policies, including visa-free entry for overseas tourists from 59 countries, "One Million Talent Plan", and active investment attraction policies, which have injected new momentum to Hainan's tourism. The expo, themed on "A journey to the world starts from Hainan", is held at a crucial point of Hainan's economic development, focusing on the exchanges between Hainan and the other destinations. This is a grand event for all, and an opportunity for Hainan to impress the whole world.



The expo boasts a total exhibition space of 30,000 square meters, and attracts more than ten national or regional tourism bureaus, more than 20 provincial tourism bureaus and nearly 1,000 renowned travel agencies, hotels, tourism attractions, airlines, tourism websites and other companies from home and abroad. All attendees exchanged services and needs to seek high-quality cooperation and to share the opportunities of tourism development from the construction of the pilot free trade zone (port).



The expo is not only a good platform for communication and cooperation, but also a grand feast of leisure travel for visitors. Bountiful low-cost global tourism routes, discounted air tickets, featured products and other attractions are on exhibition, attracting many visitors to seek the tourism products on their mind. As one of the highlights, "Hainan Tourist Visa" is very popular. After obtaining the "Visa", visitors can not only receive exclusive gifts, but also have a chance to win a Luxury Dubai 8 Days Tour, a Luxury Russian 8 Days Tour, five-star hotel vouchers, free train + boat tickets to scenic spots and other tourism rewards.



In the context of integration of culture and tourism, this expo will be the first cross-industry integration of cultural and creative brands and exhibition brands. Culture Creative IP - Fruit Cutebabies make their debut at the expo, constantly attracting visitors to take photos and making a beautiful presence. In addition, hand-drawn tourist maps, cartoon tickets and other forms of interaction reflect the expo's ubiquitous "culture and tourism integration", opening a new chapter of cultural tourism.



The expo is hosted by Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, Hainan Provincial Department of Commerce and Haikou Municipal People's Government, sponsored by Redsail MICE, a local event enterprise in Hainan. After two years, the expo has become an internationally influential, converging beautiful and international features of Hainan and fostering tourism development.

SOURCE Redsail MICE