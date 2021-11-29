A-LIGN Highlights Simplified Cybersecurity Audits with "Readiness-to-Report" Approach at AWS re:Invent

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 29 through December 3, A-LIGN will bring its powerful simplified compliance platform and auditing expertise to the cloud computing community at AWS re:Invent 2021. In an age of ever-increasing data risk, customer security requirements and regulatory oversight, compliance has become a necessity for virtually every SaaS company building on the AWS cloud platform as well as other IT decision makers wishing to securely bring their products to market.

A-LIGN's independent cybersecurity audits and assessments allow organizations to assure their customers that sensitive data and critical operations are handled securely. A-LIGN will be on hand at AWS re:Invent to show cloud computing professionals a better way to navigate the compliance and auditing process. With its A-SCEND compliance management platform on full display, booth visitors can expect to get a sneak peek into a host of new and upcoming features recently outlined in our 2022 product roadmap .

"Companies are being held to increasingly demanding compliance requirements. Nearly every SaaS solution that collects customer information will be asked to produce a compliance audit at some point," stated Petar Besalev, EVP of Cybersecurity and Compliance at A-LIGN. "We are extremely excited to participate in this year's event and look forward to meeting with the community to drive innovation to adapt to an evolving cybersecurity and compliance landscape."

AWS re:Invent is a global cloud computing learning conference taking place across multiple venues from November 29 - December 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event features keynote speakers, training and certification opportunities and provides attendees with over 1,500 technical sessions, the EXPO and after-hours events.

Visit A-LIGN at Booth #950, where the company will be demonstrating its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND. In addition, A-LIGN booth visitors will have the opportunity to experience virtual reality with the Oculus Quest 2. From Tuesday to Thursday of the event, one lucky winner will be selected each day to take home an Oculus Quest 2 headset of their own. The raffle winner will be announced daily at 2 PM PST.

For more information please visit the A-LIGN AWS re:Invent page .

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, designated CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com .

Media Contact

Angelique Faul

[email protected]

SOURCE A-LIGN

Related Links

www.a-lign.com

