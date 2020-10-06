A-LIGN Welcomes New Executives to Drive Growth and Innovation

Scott Price, Chief Executive Officer of A-LIGN, noted that both executives will accelerate A-LIGN's investment in innovative technology, while building a global brand trusted and recognized for providing high-quality security and compliance services.

"I am excited to expand A-LIGN's executive leadership team to include Mike and Brian," Scott said. "They both have extensive backgrounds as industry leaders with proven track records in high-growth B2B organizations and are prepared to take us to our next phase of evolution and growth. Their leadership will guide us in providing rewarding client outcomes through digital transformation utilizing A-SCEND, and our global brand that serves more than 2,500 clients to allow them to secure their summit."

Mike brings 25 years of technology leadership experience to his role. He co-founded of Tribridge, where he managed the Custom Business Application service offering. Mike's team designed, developed and implemented hundreds of custom software applications for customers across numerous industries. Mike also led the firm's Security and Infrastructure Practice, focused on helping customers build and secure their internal IT operations. In his last role as Vice President of Information Technology, he oversaw strategic planning for Tribridge's organizational information systems, software applications, IT security and IT support. In addition to his professional experience, Mike currently serves on the Community Advisory Committee for the Tampa Bay Estuary Program and the Advisory Board for Skyway Acquisitions.

"I'm thrilled to join A-LIGN," said Mike. "I have known Scott for a long time and have watched as he built a marvelous company based on principles that match my own. The A-SCEND product and team are critical to the overall strategy of the firm. I look forward to applying my experience with complex business applications to ensure A-SCEND is a product that streamlines the audit process for our clients and auditors."

Brian joins A-LIGN with 20-years of experience in cybersecurity and B2B software. He was most recently Vice President of Marketing at Cmd, a GV-funded startup, specializing in Production Linux Security. He established the company's go-to-market strategy and rapidly built a pipeline engine from scratch for the fast-growing startup. Before Cmd, he was the Senior Director of Strategic Marketing at Carbon Black, where he ran product marketing for the company's cloud-based product line, growing the business to more than 2,000 customers and playing a critical role in their 2018 IPO and ultimate acquisition by VMware. Brian's breadth of experience and deep technical knowledge within the cybersecurity industry will be critical as he spearheads A-LIGN's product, content, digital demand and communications strategies.

"I'm excited to join this incredible team, surrounded by so much expertise and integrity," said Brian. "A-LIGN's clients rely on us to lead them through a set of challenges that are only becoming more complex. Protecting customer and partner data – and proving that you are compliant – is a critical part of almost every business these days. By understanding our clients' needs, responding and reacting quickly, A-LIGN will continue to reduce risk and make strategic compliance more painless and uncomplicated for thousands of additional clients in the years to come."

For more information about A-LIGN, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, Qualified Security Assessor Company, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO and licensed CPA firm. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience enabling an anytime, anywhere approach to audits. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

