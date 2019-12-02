A Luxury Hotel Like No Other: Introducing Hotel Gajoen Tokyo

TOKYO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Long before concept-driven boutique hotels began to boom globally, one hotel in Tokyo was already forging its own unique path with art and culture at its core. Meguro Gajoen began as a renowned dining and entertainment destination before expanding to become the first integrated wedding hall in Japan, and ultimately one of the most lavish hotels.

History and Art

Glamorous Japanese banquet room filled with authentic artwork.

Built in 1928 on the site of the former suburban villa and gardens of the Hosokawa Clan, Gajoen was already primed as a destination for traditional Japanese culture and luxury. Working with some of the best artists and craftsmen of the time, founder Rikizo Hosokawa commissioned thousands of pieces of art over the years as the resort expanded and evolved. The aristocratic design aesthetic of miyabi was central to the concept of Gajoen, bringing classic elegance and beauty to the public who soon dubbed the complex "The Palace of the Dragon King". When Gajoen was renovated in the 1990s, much of the art was preserved and can still be seen today throughout the halls and rooms. This includes the fully preserved wing of the Hyakudan Kaidan (The Hundred Stairs), which features on the art tours and special art exhibitions for guests and visitors.

About Hotel Gajoen Tokyo

Celebrating its 90th Anniversary in December 2018, Hotel Gajoen Tokyo is a one and only Museum Hotel of Japan Beauty, where the guests can enjoy enchanting Japanese traditional artworks in the entire premises. All 60 rooms are suites and over 80 sqm size.

ADDRESS: 1-8-1 Shimo-Meguro, Meguro-ku, Tokyo, 153-0064 Japan

TEL: +81(0)3 3491 4111

URL: https://www.hotelgajoen-tokyo.com/en

Hotel Gajoen Tokyo is a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ https://www.slh.com and a hotel partner of Traveller Made® http://www.travellermade.com.

